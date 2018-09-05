‘Battle For The Border’in Chesterfield on Friday

Anson and Chesterfield, South Carolina, high schools will face off on the gridiron in the fifth annual “Battle For The Border” contest Friday.

The winning team takes possession of a trophy presented by nonprofit hospices serving the two counties, Anson Community Hospice and Hospice of Chesterfield County.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Chesterfield High School.

Anson is 1-2, having defeated Cuthbertson 51-44 last week. Chesterfield is 1-1 coming off a loss to Cheraw.

“I am very proud to be associated with anything that hospice does,” Anson Athletic Director James Wall said. “This is a great thing they are doing for our athletes. Chesterfield is a class act and we are excited to continue this rivalry.”

Chesterfield Athletic Director Craig Hatcher said his school’s athletic department and football team are excited about continuing the competition with the Bearcats.

“We would like to thank Hospice of Chesterfield County and Anson Community Hospice for sponsoring this event for each of our athletic departments,” he added.

Anson will be looking to take possession of the trophy for the first time after falling to the Rams in the previous four attempts. Chesterfield holds a 6-2 series lead over the past eight seasons.

“We look forward to continuing this tradition in the future as a way to also raise awareness about the availability of hospice care and services in our communities,” said Cindy Beard, Hospice of Chesterfield County community relations/development coordinator.

She added that Hospice of Chesterfield County is pleased to partner with Anson Community Hospice to recognize the student-athletes at Chesterfield and Anson high schools.

“Anson Community Hospice is proud to partner with Hospice of Chesterfield County and support this great football rivalry,” said Chris Thorton, Anson Community Hospice chaplain.

“Our goal as a nonprofit organization is to educate our community on the benefits of hospice services and to provide quality compassionate care to families and patients in their time of need,” said Lisa O’Neal, outreach and volunteer coordinator.

Anson Community Hospice, a division of Richmond County Hospice, Inc. and Hospice Haven, is a nonprofit “Hometown Hospice” and leader in end of life quality care in the community since 1985.

Hospice of Chesterfield County is a community-based, nonprofit hospice founded by local churches and concerned citizens that has been providing compassionate care for the terminally ill since 1993.

More information about Anson Community Hospice is available by calling 704-695-1595 or about Hospice of Chesterfield County by calling 843-623-9155.