Plank Road Forestry in magazine listing

Logan and Ashley Scarborough of Wadesboro’s Plank Road Forestry are featured in the September edition of Business North Carolina magazine, an award-winning monthly business publication.

The Scarboroughs were part of BNC’s 2018 Trailblazers, a listing billed as young, thriving business owners and professionals who operate in North Carolina’s smaller cities and towns. The magazine selected 22 people under age 40 who are showing significant business success and are striving to make a positive impact on communities that have fewer than 100,000 residents.

Each leader noted that there’s something special about living in a small community.