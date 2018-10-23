Veterans Day celebration planned in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 Auxiliary plans a packed celebration of Veterans Day this year.

Starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the VFW on 106 Old River Road in Rockingham, the auxiliary will hold a Veterans Day service followed by lunch at noon. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Harrington Square, the band Black Powder performs.

The Kiwanis Club will sponsor a beer garden from 1-4 p.m. on the corner next to PNC Bank. A bounce house in the BB&T parking lot will be available from 1-2:30 p.m.

Both the children’s activities and the band will stop before the opening ceremony begins at 3 p.m., in front of the old courthouse.

The guest speaker, Rockingham City Council member Denise Sullivan, will follow the presenting of the colors by the Richmond Senior High School JROTC. The parade will begin promptly after the conclusion of Sullivan’s remarks, which parade organizer Robin Roberts said would take about 20 minutes.

“I’m so excited this year because everybody is going all out on their floats,” Roberts said, saying that floats would commemorate every American war since World War I.

This year’s parade will be the third put on by VFW Post 4203.

Because of Hurricane Florence, the VFW had to postpone its Rockin’ for Veterans event. It will take place at 5 p.m., at the VFW at 106 Old River Road. The Safety Committee, Jonathan Robinson and the Simple Things, August Burning and the Ponder Project will provide music.

Admission to the Rockin’ for Veterans event will cost $10, with all proceeds going to provide care packages for deployed troops and local veterans. Last year, the event raised enough money for the VFW to send 160 care packages to an adopted unit, the U.S. Army 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas.