Bowman’s class of ‘68 were history makers

Contributed photo The Class of 1968 at Bowman Senior High School was the first in the Anson County Schools consolidated school system. A class reunion last month celebrated 50 years. Contributed photo The Class of 1968 at Bowman Senior High School was the first in the Anson County Schools consolidated school system. A class reunion last month celebrated 50 years.

More than 100 Bowman Senior High School graduates in the class of 1968, along with their guests, celebrated a 50th high school reunion Dec. 15.

During the celebration, the graduates reflected on events occurring during the year of their birth, 1950, and the years of their senior year, 1967-68, as the first graduates of Bowman Senior High School and the Anson County Schools consolidated school system. In their semi-formal attire, they also reflected on a year when the senior prom and many other social events were prohibited.

Now some 50 years later, they celebrated their historic legacy, as trailblazers, in a prom-like fashion with the theme, “Promenading Learning, Life, and Legacy.”

Dr. Josephine L. Harris, chairwoman of the 50th Reunion Planning Committee, welcomed the guests and greetings were extended by Anson County commissioner and class member Lawrence Gatewood. Deborah Flowers Davis, director of secondary instruction, represented the Anson County Schools and Anson County Board of Education.

Class members paid tribute to their deceased classmates in a memorable candlelight ceremony.

According to Harris, following dinner, classmates continued to reflect on their journey as the first graduates of the new school system.

They reminisced about their graduation day on Friday, June 7, 1968, where more than 400 marched into the gymnasium. The year was filled with cultural acculturation and challenges as a merged school district for students, teachers, staff, administration, parents, and the entire community. The school was named after long-time superintendent J.O. Bowman.

“To many during the 50th reunion celebration, they felt like it was only yesterday that they marched into the gymnasium at Bowman to the tune of ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ by Elgar, as students from former schools throughout Anson County — Anson High School, East Polkton, Faison, Henry Grove, McCrae High, Morven High, Wadesboro High, and West Ansonville, and West Deep Creek — joined together as one graduating class, with full honors in recognition of their academic progression over the years,” Harris said. “Although their senior year at Bowman High School was not what they had perceived it would be, it was a year of character building, learning new routines and classmates, participating in schooling in a way they had not in their previous school settings, and yes, preparing for their future plans.”

Their reflections moved them to remember Jack H. Heisler as principal and Bill E. Thacker as the assistant principal.

“It seemed these brave young men and women, during their senior year, grew academically and progressed exponentially into a greater understanding of the societal impacts that were life-changing,” Harris said.

“Even the time from August of 1967, when they entered the doors of Bowman High School, to June 7, 1968, as they march in step to graduate, the progression of times was both at slow pace, with day-to-day interactions of challenge; yet fast at times as the year neared an end.”

Not only did this historic class of 1968 face challenges in their school, but they also witnessed historical changes at the local, state, and national levels that year.

On Aug. 30, 1967, Thurgood Marshall was confirmed as the first black justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Oct. 2, 1967, tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters marched in Washington, D.C.

On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis while working and meeting with local leaders on plans for his Poor People’s March on Washington, D.C.

On June 5, 1968, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy was fatally wounded by an assassin following a primary victory speech.

Established during the year were school organizations to include The Bearcat Tracks, The Bearcat Beat, National Honor Society, Library Club, Junior Classical League, Future Farmers of America, Distributive Education Club, Future Homemakers of America, band and a student government.

Harris said the brave and determined class of 1968 also helped establish the athletic program at Bowman Senior High with football, basketball, cheerleading and wrestling.

“Demographically, the organizations did not reflect the student population, yet it was a beginning,” she said.

Bowman was not originally intended as an integrated school. On April 26, 1967, the new Anson school board met and discussed options, none of which reached fruition.

• Bowman High School to open as an integrated high school for all girls in grades 9-12.

• Anson High School to operate as an integrated high school for all boys grades 10-12.

• Wadesboro High School to house all upcoming ninth-grade boys from Ansonville, Lilesville, Peachland, Polkton, Morven and Wadesboro.

• J.R. Faison School to house all upcoming ninth-grade boys from East Polkton, Henry Grove, West Ansonville, West Deep Creek, McRae and J.R. Faison.

• All grades 1-8 will operate as in the past except where students have requested another school through freedom of choice. In other words, freedom of choice will prevail in elementary schools.

“None of these options proved to reach fruition,” Harris said, adding that the first day came and went without incident.

She added, “From one reflective thought to another, the 50th celebration brought back memories of them marching together in their recessional, to the tune of ‘Largo’ by Handel, with their degrees conferred as graduates and their tassels turned to the next legacy-making juncture, they faced their future endeavors with a life-changing senior year. They walked out of the doors of Bowman Senior High School, claiming a history no other class could claim, and that of being the first graduating class of Bowman Senior High School — some four hundred strong.”

The reunion ended with hugs, goodbyes, signings of 50-year-old yearbooks and cellphones filled with telephone numbers of friends. Souvenir booklets and reunion items were held tightly, pictures were taken and classmates, Harris said, felt the need to cherish every moment of a magical, historical and euphoric celebration.

These graduates exited the doors of Bowman with a great sense of renewal, healing and excitement about continuing to honor their legacy as the first graduates of Anson’s integrated school system. For many, Harris said, this 50th celebration is only the beginning of more to come.

