IGA has new leadership

The IGA store in Wadesboro has officially changed owners, and the transitioning is now complete.

Trey Williams, who works with W. Lee Flowers, Inc., is the new manager.

The transition took place two weeks ago.

“I’ve been with W. Lee Flowers since 1983, running different stores for them,” Williams said.

Williams manages stores all around Columbia and Camden in South Carolina. He has managed the Camden location since 1995.

“We just want to grow it,” Williams said. “We’re going to do a little bit of freshening up, give it a little face lift.”

Williams also said they are going make the store look better and add unique items to its inventory that the Wadesboro location has never carried.

“We’re always involved,” Williams said, when asked about community outreach. He added that all IGA stores are heavily involved in community outreach.

“We help out all local schools, animal shelters, and any need groups,” he said. “We try to help all that we can.”

Williams said he and theFlowers group are glad to be in the Wadesboro location.

“We’ve had a great response from the costumers so far,” Williams added. “The best is yet to come; we have a lot of new things, a lot of better things avaiable.”

