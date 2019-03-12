Shooting kills one in Morven

Authorities responded to a call about a body found unresponsive in Morven at N.C. 145 and Sandy Ridge Road on March 6.

Edward Garris Jr. was shot several times and died at the scene, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are trying to investigate and follow up on any leads we receive,” said Capt. Tim Watkins.

Deputies were stopping vehicles in the area after 6 p.m. the next day to ask motorists if they had any information on the shooting.

Deputies said Garris got out of his pickup, and got into an argument with someone.

According to published reports, Garris’ family said he may have known the shooter.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was drug-related or related to a road rage incident.