Anson names numerous on Durant’s new shoe

More than 20 Anson County cancer survivors’ names will be featured on the latest Kevin Durant shoe, the “Aunt Pearl 11.”

The kicks are the official pink of Breast Cancer Awareness, designed by Durant, and in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer fund.

There are a total of 59 names on the heel counter, as well as the custom insoles.

Anson native and cancer survivor Angela Caraway said she was asked if she knew some cancer survivors. She then supplied then with over 30 names, and more than 20 of them are Anson County natives.

The shoe is made of the same materials as the original KD 11, which makes them basketball-ready. The midsole is pink, but has some subtle hints of white throughout.

According to Sneaker News, these basketball sneakers were released Feb. 14, and will sell for the standard Durant shoe price of $150. The shoe also made its debut in the NBA All-Star Game, worn by Durant.

The “Aunt Pearl” shoes have become some of the most collectible in Durant’s signature line and fetch big dollars on the second-hand market, but it’s important to keep in mind why they exist in the first place. Even with her life in peril, Aunt Pearl pushed forward and inspired Kevin to be the best that he can be.

Durant first introduced the tribute to his Aunt Pearl in 2012, with the KD4 shoe. It is now an annual tradition.

“I made a promise to myself to always honor my Aunt Pearl for the example she set, and the encouragement she gave me to follow my dreams,” Durant told Nike.

Durant continues to support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, and has continued to raise funds for charity for nearly a decade through special release signature sneakers.

The Aunt Pearl 11s are finished off with a marbleized outsole, and a solitary pearl on the lateral ankle — a final shout out to his aunt.

