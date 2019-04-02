South Piedmont among five named in investment

Blue Cross-Blue Shield of North Carolina has invested $1 million with the N.C. Community College System to help fund associate degree programs in emergency medical science at South Piedmont Community College.

Blue Cross selected five community colleges to receive special funding.

Dr. Maria Pharr, president of South Piedmont Community College, said in a news release, “South Piedmont joins the NC Community College system in expressing our gratitude to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina for their investment and support.”

South Piedmont has campus locations in Wadesboro and Polkton, and is based in Monroe.

The investment, the release said, will address health care needs across North Carolina including the opioid epidemic, by supporting student academic success, faculty recruitment, retention and professional development; and state-of the-art equipment and technology, such as simulation manikins that give students real-time feedback.

Since 2010, deaths resulting from heroin overdoses in North Carolina increased 884 percent, the release said. The dramatic increase in overdoses emphasizes the importance of adequately trained and sufficiently resourced emergency medical personnel.

“We want to ensure access to quality emergency medical care for all North Carolinians, and that starts with training the next generation of first responders,” Dr. Patrick Conway, president and CEO of Blue Cross in North Carolina, said in the release “This investment will provide students with required resources and technology necessary for academic success.”

The investment aims to specifically target combating the opioid epidemic in the state’s most distressed areas, based on statewide data. These areas have some of the highest unintentional opioid deaths in the state. The five colleges awarded the funding are Brunswick, Lenoir, Rockingham, South Piedmont and Wilkes.

The investment will:

• Support advanced coursework for EMS faculty, with a focus on targeting best practices for patient treatment, clinician safety, and understanding of the opioid crisis — both in safety for health-care providers and safety for patients.

• Replace outdated training equipment and technology, including low and high-fidelity manikins, to expand opportunities for clinical practice.

• Expand funding for subject matter expert tutors, simulation lab faculty and student scholarships and emergency funds.

Health professionals that train in rural and underserved settings are more likely to choose to practice and remain in such settings. Community colleges provide affordable educational opportunities for persons living in these geographic areas, allowing students to remain close to home while pursuing a degree, and offer rewarding career opportunities for graduates once they complete their education.

Annually, the state system provides education and training for the majority of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and EMS personnel.

