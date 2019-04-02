Stanfield: Knowing where to find a happy place

It seems as if we’re ashamed to be happy.

It’s almost a crime to be happy when so many people are sad. In a world full of confusion, this is one thing that I’m absolutely positive about — God wants me to be happy!

But how can I show happiness when God gave up His only son, Jesus, for our sins. How can I laugh? How can I joke when Jesus died for me?

Then it all made sense.

It is because Jesus died that I can do this. God did this for my happiness.

When I laugh, God is happy too. You know that happiness you feel when you hear your grandchild laugh hysterically over nothing? I think that’s exactly how God feels when He hears us laugh.

I walked into my church today with my wife and was greeted by Tom, who may be the kindest human alive and automatically I felt happy.

I turned left into the children’s area where I hugged Cyndi who was teaching the children with the enthusiasm and patience of a saint. As soon as I hugged her, I was tackled by Emmilou Stanfield, and while hugging her, I was hit from behind with another hug from Ricky Stanfield III. My precious grandbabies!

I left the children’s area and walked into the church where I saw my son playing music on stage with Ronnie McBrayer and the gang. Then I found a seat next to Lyle, who may be the friendliest person on planet Earth.

I felt like the luckiest person in the world.

If you don’t have a church to go to, find one today. My church is my happy place. When I go there, I fuel up with the gospel that He wants me to take with me and I go out into this uncertain world with the faith needed to make it through until next Sunday.

Have you found your happy place?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.

