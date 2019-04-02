‘Caught ya!’

April 2, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Natalie Davis | The Anson Record Wadesboro Police Department's Lt. Steven Kelly presents Caught Ya! Award to Officer Devon Little at Town Hall meeting. -

The town of Wadesboro and Wadesboro Police Department, recognized Officer Devon Little during Monday’s meeting, giving him the “Caught Ya!” Award.

Lt. Steven Kelly made the presentation, speaking on Little’s consistency of going above and beyond the call of duty.

Chief Thedis Spencer was contacted March 29 by two Anson County principals, Linda McCormick of Wadesboro Elementary School and Fred Davis of Wadesboro Primary School.

“Majority of officers that join the police force remain dedicated to missions to protect and serve the public, however; there is a select amount of officers that, in addition to protecting and serving, they also believe strongly in what they do and how they conduct themselves,” Kelly said. “These officers conduct themselves in a professional manner and with the upmost integrity, each and every day.”

Kelly went on to say that, “Little has demonstrated himself to be among the select few.”

When Little checks back in from his assigned duty at the school crossings, he also goes inside the schools to greet the children, wishing them a great day and handing out candy.

“He comes by and checks on them,” Davis said.

He also shared that Little came into school one day with bags of candy for students.

“Those kids had built a relationship with him because he kept coming, and he gave them a treat,” Davis added.

Davis then called the town manager, David Edwards, and told him about Little.

“He wasn’t prompted to anything,” Davis said, in reference to Little giving out the candy.

“We appreciate what you’ve done sir,” Davis said.

Natalie Davis | The Anson Record
Wadesboro Police Department’s Lt. Steven Kelly presents Caught Ya! Award to Officer Devon Little at Town Hall meeting.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_IMG_7783.jpgNatalie Davis | The Anson Record
Wadesboro Police Department’s Lt. Steven Kelly presents Caught Ya! Award to Officer Devon Little at Town Hall meeting.
Relationship-building officer gets noticed at schools

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record