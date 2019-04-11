For the children

April 11, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: The Anson Record
Alan Wooten | The Anson Record In front of the Anson County Courthouse is a pinwheel garden, a reminder this is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The garden of pinwheels symbolizes childhood happiness and are a physical reminder of the bright futures all children deserve. -

The Anson County Partnership for Children and Anson County Domestic Violence are presenting the “Pinwheels for Prevention” pinwheel garden for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The pinwheels were put on display Monday morning in front of the courthouse.

According to a news release, the garden of pinwheels symbolizes childhood happiness and are a physical reminder of the bright futures all children deserve.

“The pinwheel garden serves as a reminder that we are all responsible when it comes to the healthy childhood development of our communities’ children,” said Caroline Goins, executive director of the Anson County Partnership for Children.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is spreading the message that everyone can invest in children and families to give children the safe, stable, nurturing environments and relationships they need to thrive.

“North Carolinians are already involved in activities that prevent child abuse and neglect, they just don’t realize it,” Sharon Hirsch said in the release. She’s the president and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina. “We are working to educate the public about how they are already helping to prevent child abuse, as well as offering some positive ideas about how we all can help children and families thrive.”

A study commissioned by Prevent Child Abuse America shows that only 27 percent of Americans report that they are engaged in prevention. However; that same study showed that 80 percent of Americans reported donating goods, money or time to an organization supporting children and families; 70 percent reported volunteering to work with children through places of worship, schools and sports or academic clubs.

Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina, Anson County Partnership for Children and Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition are encouraging residents to learn more about how three specific actions related to prevention of child abuse: mentoring children and parents, advocating for family-friendly policies, and donating time and money.

Want to help?

For more information, contact the Anson County Partnership for Children at 704-694-4036 or go online to preventchildabusenc.org.