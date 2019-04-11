Ex-deputy accused of planting drugs in car of man dating his ex-girlfriend

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Contributed photo Sheriff Landric Reid walks former deputy David Burroughs after arrest. -

A former Anson County deputy is accused of planting drugs in the car of the man said to be dating his ex-girlfriend.

Sheriff Landric Reid said David Scott Burroughs was fired last year after deputies investigated the case. He also called in the State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI wrapped up its probe last week and Burroughs was arrested.

“This was a revenge case where he planted drugs in this male’s car,” Reid said. “This male was dating his ex, and he wanted revenge, and he wanted his ex-girlfriend back.”

Reid said he’s grateful his detectives were able to uncover the alleged scheme before anyone’s life was ruined.

Lawmen say Burroughs bought drugs, heroin and meth, and placed them in the man’s car in March 2018. He then told fellow deputies about public tips implying the man was dealing drugs from his car.

Reid added that this started on a Sunday afternoon.

“By Wednesday, when we made the stop, drugs were at the same place in the car. That was a red flag because anyone selling drugs wouldn’t have them Sunday to Wednesday in the same place.”

The victim’s father called the Sheriff’s Office with concerns about his son’s alleged drug dealing.

Burroughs was released on bond and is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

