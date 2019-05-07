Graduates challenged to be bold

Items for the community calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, NC 28170, and can also be brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, in Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

May 11

• BAD ART, 1 p.m., Hampton B. Allen Library. Program for individuals in their 20s and 30s. Information: 704-694-5177.

May 13

• The annual general membership meeting for Morven Cemetery, Inc. will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Morven United Methodist Church, 411 Main St. in Morven.

May 14

• Senior Information and Health Fair, 11 a.m., hosted by Grace Senior Center at the Lockhart-Taylor Center, 514 N. Washington St., Wadesboro. Setup at 9 a.m., lunch served to vendors. Information: Mary Jones at 704-694-6616 or mjones@co.anson.nc.us.

May 18

• Fancy Nancy Tea Party, 2 p.m., Hampton B. Allen Library, 120 S. Green St., Wadesboro. Hosted by library and Anson County Partnership for Children. Registration and information: 704-694-4036.

May 20

• Foster Parent and Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m., Anson County Department of Social Services, 118 N. Washington St. in Wadesboro. Registration or information: Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, toll free 877-211-5995 or by email at connectionsfsp@gmail.com to register.

May 24

• Fabulous Fifties Senior Citizen Prom, 7 p.m., hosted by Grace Senior Center at Lockhart-Taylor Ballroom. Celebrates Older Americans Month. Come in 50s attire. Registration and information: Mary Jones at 704-694-6616.

May 28

• Kelly Miller Circus, hosted by Uptown Wadesboro at Ray Shelton Ball Field. Information: 704-695-1644.

Sept. 27-28

• Bowman Senior High School, class of 1984, will host its 35th reunion. Friday’s event will be held at Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail, from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday’s event will be held at The HOLLA! Community Development, 229 E. Main St., Morven, beginning at 5 p.m. Couples fee is $110, single fee is $65, and there is an early registration option at $125 with incentive. For more information, contact Andrea Ellerbe Tillman at 704-774-0209; Barbara Ingram at 704-694-4005; or Jackie Bennett Savage at 704-961-2149.

Organization meetings

• Connections Family Support Program hosts a monthly family support group open to parents, grandparents and foster parents. This is a time for those with children who have behavioral, emotional or learning challenges to share their experiences and learn from others. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Pritchett room of the Hampton B. Allen Library, 120 S. Greene St. in Wadesboro. Brunch is provided at no cost. Contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, toll free at 877-211-5995, or by email at connectionsfsp@gmail.com to register.

• The Anson County Citizen Advisory Board to the Anson Waste Management Facility meets the fourth Tuesday of every month, September through May. There is no meeting in December, June, July or August, unless there is a called meeting. This board meets at 6 p.m. in the administration building of the Anson Waste Management Facility on U.S. 74 West in Polkton.

• The Anson County Child Care Association will meet every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Call 704-695-1666 or 704-694-7887 for more information.

• The Anson Women’s League will meet the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at Twin Valley Country Club. Participants share lunch and listen to a guest speaker. Any woman who lives or works in Anson is invited. RSVP to President Misty Nordan at mistynordan@yahoo.com or 704-694-2122 by Friday at 4 p.m. before the meeting. Bonnie Morgan is vice president and can be contacted at bonnie.morgan@windstream.net or at 704-695-5373.

• Alcoholics Anonymous Group meets on the following schedule: Mondays at 8 p.m. for an Open Discussion Meeting, except every 1st Monday is an Open Speaker Meeting; and Thursdays at 8 p.m. for an Open Discussion Meeting in the AA Building on Country Club Road in Wadesboro. Meetings are nonsmoking and handicap accessible.

• We Ain’t Saint’s Chemically Dependent Anonymous Group meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. for an Open Discussion Meeting. at the AA Building, 2177 Country Club Road in Wadesboro. Meetings are nonsmoking and handicap accessible.

• Anson Al-Anon Family Groups meets on Thursdays at 8 p.m. at the AA Building, 2177 Country Club Road in Wadesboro. Meetings are nonsmoking and handicap accessible.

• The Kilwinning Lodge No. 64, AF & AM, meets the second Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m.

• Lilesville Star Masonic Lodge No. 603 meets the Tuesday after the first Sunday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Lilesville Masonic Hall, across from Parsons Grove Church.

• The Wadesboro Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at Welika Lake Fish House in Lilesville.

• The Anson County Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 860 meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Hampton Allen Library’s Hardison-Bradley Room.

• The Anson County NAACP meets every third Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Hampton B. Allen Library. Call President Donnie Lewis at 704-694-6749 for more information.

• A National Guard Support Group meeting is held at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the National Guard Armory in Rockingham. Family and friends are invited. Call 910-895-5256 for more information.

• The Union County epilepsy adult support group meets the first Tuesday, monthly, at the United Way of Union County, 102 Franklin St., Monroe, from 7-9 p.m. Call 704-377-3262.

• A domestic violence support group meets every Monday night from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition in Wadesboro. Call 704-694-4499 for more information.

• The Anson County Human Relations Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Allen Library.

• A diabetic support group meets the last Thursday or Friday of each month. For more information, call Ruth Hildreth at 704-694-3979 or Beth McLendon at 704-694-4291.

• The Wadesboro Civitans hold their club meeting at noon on Fridays.

• The Anson Women’s League meets at noon every second Tuesday for lunch at Twin Valley Country Club.

• The Wadesboro Civitan Club meets at noon every first and third Friday at the Wadesboro Civitan Scout Hut.

Ongoing

• Uptown Wadesboro Farmers Market will be held every Thursday between 4 and 6 p.m. in the Square.

• Uptown Wadesboro, Inc. holds its board of directors meeting at 4 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month in the conference room at the Anson County Chamber of Commerce.

• Grace Senior Center holds Ladies Out every Monday at 1 p.m. at the center. Dancercise (exercising with music) class is held from 1-2 p.m. each Monday and from 10-11 a.m. each Thursday at the center. It is a blend of aerobics and dance moves. Slow-paced exercise is held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursdays. The center also holds bingo on the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. There is no cost and guests must be 55 or older to play. To learn about any of these events, call Grace Senior Center at 704-694-6616.

• Anson County Parks and Recreation is seeking interest in men’s basketball and a new men’s wiffleball program. If interested in participating in one or both sports, contact Jeff Waisner at 704-695-2550, Wendell Small at 704-695-2782 or Morris Gatewood at 704-694-5751.

• Thursday’s Child, a community children’s choir for kids in grades K-6, meets Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. in the children’s choir room of First United Methodist Church in Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is the director. It is a total arts experience with good character in mind.

• The Anson County Partnership for Children invites children ages 3-8 to “Story Time at the Partnership” Tuesdays at 4 p.m. in the Early Childhood Resource Center at 117 S. Greene St., Wadesboro. An interactive reader will share books, sing songs and foster a love for reading through activities appropriate for young learners. Every child who attends will receive a free book. Parents are required to stay with their children during story time and are encouraged to participate. Space is limited. To make a reservation, email Karen Gerald at karen.gerald@ansonchildren.org or call 704-694-4036. Child care classrooms are welcome, but they must register due to space limitations.

• Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center has an emergency food pantry; USDA food is given out every Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. and the second Saturday of each month. Cut-off time is 10 a.m. There is also an afterschool program from 3 to 5:30 p.m., summer camp for children and an adult computer class beginning at 6 p.m. At 9 a.m. on Saturdays, job link and fax services are available. For additional information, call Carol Smith at 704-826-8182 or Gwen Lisenby at 704-848-8753.

• The Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center Kids Cafe is available and taking applications for afterschool students ages 5-14. This service is extended to all parents in need. Professionally trained staff, nutritional meals, snacks, physical activities and help with homework is provided. Drop-ins are welcome but parents must enroll students in advance. Times of operation are from 3-5:30 p.m., and longer if services are needed Monday through Friday. Services can also be provided on days when school releases early if needed. For more information, contact Carol Smith or Deloris Hammond at 704-826-8182 or 704-826-8737.

• The Compassionate Friends, a support group for families who have lost a child of any age from any cause, meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Pee Dee Electric training room on U.S. 52 South in Wadesboro. For more information, call 704-694-8774 or 704-475-5005.

• The Hampton B. Allen Library will hold Chair classes at 10 a.m. every Wednesday in the library’s Pritchett Room. The library is at 120 S. Greene St. in Wadesboro. Call 704-694-5177 for more information.

• Free computer classes will be held at the Lockhart-Taylor Center from 8 a.m until noon. Students will learn the fundamentals of personal computers function and how to use job-searching engines. For more information, contact Linda Little at 704-475-1421.

• Victory Over Addiction weekly seminar and support group offers help with addictions such as drugs, cigarettes, alcohol, gambling and food on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Location is the ACCESS Center, 116 E. Wade St., Wadesboro. Call 704-695-1441 for information.

• Anson County Veterans Services is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is located in the old Belk building across the street from the courthouse in Wadesboro. The phone number is 704-694-4418.

• South Piedmont Community College’s Career Cruiser visits the following locations weekly: first Monday of each month, 9-11 a.m., Meadowview Assisted Living in Wadesboro, Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon, Horizon Group Home in Wadesboro, 1-4 p.m. Church of God and Prophecy in Morven; Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Whit’s Convenience Store in Lilesville, 1-4 p.m., Peachland Fire Department; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Horizon Group Home in Wadesboro, 12:30-4 p.m., IGA Supermarket in Wadesboro; Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, various locations (call for more information), 1-4 p.m., Ansonville Fire Department; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burger King parking lot in Wadesboro. The Career Cruiser provides on-site free computer skills, GED information and Job Ready Workforce Development classes. Call 704-272-5300 or go online to spcc.edu for more information.

• Anson County Parks and Recreation will offer a walking program. Register at the main office 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call Wendell T. Small at 704-694-5751 for more information.

• The Humane Society offers a spay/neuter program for dogs or cats age 4 months and up. No residency or income restrictions. This includes surgery, one-year rabies vaccine, pain medication and transportation to and from the clinic. Purchase vouchers every day except Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the animal shelter at 529 U.S. 74 Business West in Rockingham. For more information, call 910-895-0335.

• The Anson County Arts Council will hold a free arts and crafts workshop each Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. in the Olde Mill Gallery at the Lockhart-Taylor Center. Bring your own supplies. Donations welcome. Call 704-694-4950 for more information.

• The VFW James D. Henderson Post 10403 and Ladies’ Auxiliary will meet at the Hampton B. Allen Library every third Thursday at 7 p.m. Call Commander James Bennett at 704-694-2090 for more information.

• All retired South Piedmont Community College employees are invited to lunch on the last Wednesday of each month. The group meets at 11:30 a.m. at Ladybug Restaurant.

• The Chesterfield District Chapter of the S.C. Genealogical Society meets in the meeting room of the Chesterfield Visitors Center (Old Chesterfield County Courthouse) located at 100 Main St., Chesterfield, South Carolina. The research library is open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and someone is available to assist with research. Both the meetings and the research library are open to the public. For more information, call 843-623-2244 or email chesterfielddistrict@chesterfield.scgen.org.

Volunteers needed

• Anson Community Hospice needs volunteers to give emotional, spiritual and personal support to patients and families. Office volunteers are also needed. Call 704-695-1595.

• The Grace Senior Center needs volunteers to deliver meals Mondays through Fridays. Many elderly residents, most of whom live alone, depend largely on this as their main meal of the day. Call 704-694-6616.

• Hospice Services of Anson County needs volunteers. Call Judy Treadaway 704-694-4880.

• Senior Health Insurance Information Program needs dedicated volunteers to continue to offer its services to seniors in Anson County. SHIIP is a flagship program for the Department of Insurance and offers information on Medicare and other issues. To learn about becoming a trained SHIIP volunteer, call Bernice Bennett at 704-694-6616.