Graduates challenged to be bold

May 7, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
John Marek, director of Anson County economic development, inspired approximately 150 South Piedmont Community College students as the keynote speaker for the Certificate Commencement on Thursday at the Batte Center of Wingate University.

Dr. Maria Pharr, the college president, led a moment of silence to honor the victims of a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She also gave a welcoming address.

“Today, we will honor the many men and women that have chosen to take this important step in their lives, to seek the skills and knowledge to increase their employability by obtaining a creditial to gain new and more advanced skills,” she said.

Pharr added that in today’s world, more than 65 percent of the jobs require at least some college education and training. Research shows that few Americans can expect to build and maintain a middle class lifestyle without some sort of college credential.

She also said that individuals who have earned post-secondary credentials are healthier, live longer and are more deeply engaged in civic and community life than those that lack them.

“Each of you have chosen to take a step forward, and to seek opportunities that help you to contribute more productively and positively in our community,” Pharr said. “It is a step worthy of adoration and praise but I also hope that this is only the beginning for you. Education is the one thing that nobody can ever take away from you, and it is the one thing that gives you the abilities to step over barriers that limit your potential, so keep learning and keep the words of Muhummad Ghandi. The future depends on what you do today, and today, you have set in motion a much brighter future.”

Pharr introduced Marek, who has been the director of economic development in Anson since 2016. He graduated from Bowling Green with a bachelor’s in business administration and attended the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.

He has also published four books and written numerous articles for local, regional and national publications.

Marek shared with the graduates how intimidated he was, because he doesn’t have a lot of experience attending graduations. He said that the day he finished his last exam in 1985, he got into his car and drove off and the next morning he reported to his first job.

“Since that job was in retail, I spent the next Saturday, while my classmates were walking across the stage in their caps and gowns, prowling the aisles of a J.C. Penney,” he said. Although he could have waited to start the job, Marek said it honestly was not important at the time.

“Although I was a decent student, I never really loved school,” Marek said. “The idea of a college education was nothing more than a means to an end for me.”

He said that he wanted a good job, nice car and a big house, and needed to have that sheepskin hanging on the wall.

“I know that some of you in the audience tonight are getting your certificates, and going on to four-year colleges and that’s great,” Marek said. “We need teachers, accountants, engineers and maybe even lawyers and economic developers.”

Marek said that certain jobs were in high demand, such as nurses and film makers.

“A two-year degree is one of the best choices you can make,” Marek said, referring to those pursuing an associate’s degree.

He added that those who were heading dirctly into the workforce, such as welders, were awesome as well.

“The ceritificates you have earned and will receive tonight, demonstrates your commitment to learning practical job skills, that places you among the elite job suitors in today’s robust economy,” he added. “As I travel across the region, talking with business owners and managers, the thing that I hear over and over is that they cannnot find enough skilled workers to meet their needs.”

Marek informed graduates that employers are looking for people who can weld, can provide quality care for the sick and immobile, and can operate a forklift safely and install an air conditioning correctly.

“In short, they’re looking for you,” he said. “The world is yours for the taking, but those employers are also looking for other things; and that’s where you really get an opportunity to differentiate yourself.”

He added that employers are looking for people who show up for work on time every day and with no excuses, understand that the air of nature for a business is a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay, good attitude with good body language that maybe even smiles a little, and can get along with others and resolve conflict by talking things out.

Marek shared that he doesn’t have the work ethic of his father, who worked every day for 40 years.

“Maybe I can’t live up to that standard, and no one these days expect you to either,” Marek said. “It’s a really nice day outside and the fish are biting isn’t a good enough reason to call out sick.”

He also shared with them the need to take risks, pointing out how he didn’t take risks in his early years because he was afraid of being wrong, embarrassed or a failure.

“The time to make mistakes is when you’re young,” he added. “Don’t get so caught up in things, and know that this too, shall pass.”

MaKayla Kirkley, who received a medical assisting III CTE certificate, said that it feels great to receive her certification, and she’s furthering her education at Gardner-Webb University to study denistry.

“To have some background knowledge in medical assisting is good, because hospital-wise or any other medical office field, you can still get background knowledge on what you will have to do with your patients,” Kirkley said. “I really love than I took time to get this certification.”

