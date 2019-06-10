Anson students secure college scholarships

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Contributed Photo Terence Dumas, Lucretia Tillman represents HOLLA! on Anson High School Awards Night; awarding scholarships to Timothy Marshall, Jr. and Naiya Woodburn and Benjamin Tillman. Amesia Huntley, the daughter of Mary E. Little, helps present. -

Graduating seniors gathered with scholarship creators to accept the financial help needed to pursue their college careers May 28 at the Ansonia Theatre.

“Although this is bittersweet, it is also exciting because we will send another flock out into the world, that we believe they are well-prepared for,” said Michael Freeman, superintendent of Anson County Schools.

Benjamin Tillman, upcoming student at North Carolina State University, accumulated $23,000 in scholahips. Winning a total of 12, Tillman received scholarships from Anson Alphamen, Anson County NC Retired School Personnel, Golden Leaf Foundation, HOLLA! Mary E. Little, John Goins Memorial, Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, NAUW, NCCEAPA, Smith and Polk Foundation, Wadesboro Civitan Club, Wadesboro Rotary Club, and the NC State Chancellors Leadership Scholarship.

Winston-Salem State University Chancellor’s Scholarship full-ride was presented to Vontarya McBride. She also won a scholarship from Anson Women’s League and Sweetheart Scholars.

Madison Brook Stovall, also an upcoming student at NC State, won the Doris Ross Hinson, Monroe Fire Department, Pee Dee Electric, and People Helping People (NCSECU) scholarships.

Kara Grace Morgan, who will be studying to be a physician at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, won scholarships from Anson County Farm Bureau, Anson Women’s League, Embrace the Faith foundation, Doris Ross Hinson, People Helping People (NCSECU), Wadesboro Rotary Club and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

Savannah Houser received scholarships from the Anson Women’s League,Golden Leaf scholarship, Pat and Elizabeth Taylor Scholarship, National Association of University Women, Wadesboro Civitan Club, and Wadesboro Rotary Club.

Alan McRae won scholarships from Anson County Farm Bureau, Anson Alphaman, Doris Ross Hinson, Pee Dee Electric, Smith and Polk Foundation scholarship, Wadesboro Civitan Club, and Wadesboro Rotary Club.

Desire Smith, who will be attending The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, received scholarships from Anson County Retired School Personnel, Delta Kappa Gamma, National Association of University Women, Shantasia Smith Foundation, and the Sweetheart Scholars.

Katherine Brown received scholarships from the Grand Chapter order of the Eastern Star, Sweetheart Scholars, and Wadesboro Rotary Club.

Shymari Robinson received two scholarships from the Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi Sorority Scholarship and Morven Chapter of Las Amigas.

Mili Nguyen and Kamryn Flake both received the Golden Leaf scholarship, and a Wadesboro Civitan Club scholarship.

Naiya Woodburn and Timothy Marshall Jr. received the M.R. Bell Excellence in Achievement scholarship.

McKenzy Johnson received the Jeff Johnson scholarship; and Jamya Sturdivant received the National Association of University Women scholarship.

“As you all are about to start your journey, we would like to leave you some wisdom that someone once imparted on us,” said Charles McManus, of Anson Alphamen Foundation. “It doesn’t matter how times you fail, what matters is that you don’t quit, that you grow from them.”

The Alfred Bennett $500 scholarship, first award in memory in 2008, was awarded to JROTC Cadet Jada Wall, who plans to attend Richmond Community College to study dental hygiene.

Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi Sorority Scholarships were awarded to Jordyn Kiser, India Wall and Destiny Robinson.

“This is the hardest decision I have ever made in my life being a part of this committee,” said Carolina Goins, of Anson Women’s League. “I was thoroughly impressed with everyone we interviewed, and with all the applicants.”

Wadesboro WoodmenLife Chapter 4 awarded four $500.00 scholarships to Kara Grace Morgan, Zachary Sikes, Kamryn Flake, and Savannah Houser.

“If you are a teacher, parent or work with Anson County public schools, we would like to give you guys a round of applause for preparing these students,” said Courtnie McIntosh, of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. “As Sweetheart Scholars, they have a responsibility to come back home to give back as well.”

Sikes, Justin Duncan, and Savannah Tarlton also won Wadesboro Rotary Club scholarships.

