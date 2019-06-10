Class of 2019 celebrated

Natalie Davis The Class of 2019 enters the field for their high school graduate June 8. - Natalie Davis Members of the Anson High School band performs the Nation Anthem. - Natalie Davis Battalion Commander Joshua Polk leads Pledge of Allegiance as Beyonce' Bennett and Superintendent Michael Freeman watches. - Natalie Davis Valediictorians, Kara Grace Morgan (center) and Vontarya McBride speaks to their graduating class. - - Natalie Davis Graduates prepare to receive diplomas as classmates watch in excitement. - - Natalie Davis Graduates celebrate their final moments on the field. - - Natalie Davis Graduate march in recessional with educators and governmental officials. - - Natalie Davis Gaduates of Anson County Early College celebrate with each other. - - Natalie Davis Graduation ends on a high note of celebration with recessional march. - -

Parents, guardians, teachers and friends gathered at the Anson High School football field to honor the Class of 2019; celebrating 247 graduates on Saturday — all in remembrance of their classmate, Patrick Skally Terry.

“The collective Class of 2019 is an impressive group of young people,” said Superintendent Michael Freeman.

Though they separated from one another for high school, they have nonetheless, continued to be on athletic teams, JROTC, instrumental band, cheerleading, church, and various other community activities throughout the course of their high school career.

“We’re blessed with a beautiful place to have graduation, beautiful weather, safety,” Freeman said.

Freeman held two moments of silence — one in remembrance of the lost lives in recent school and college shootings.

“There’s a family here today, with a heart that’s filled with precious, wonderful memories, but their heart is also heavy, along with many of you graduates because their precious son, Patrick Terry, passed away when you were in the eighth grade,” Freeman said. “That was something we could not control, and you lost a wonderful classmate, a wonderful friend, a fantastic son.”

Terry’s family was in the audience, in support for his classmates.

For the third consecutive year, the Anson County Schools staff loss another member, Laura Hasty; who lost her battle to an aggressive cancer.

Minister and graduate, Timothy Marshall, who has been enlisted in the military as a full-time chaplain, was asked to fulfill a remembrance prayer for the families and friends of Hasty and Terry.

Marshall lifted up the families of Hasty and Terry, and all other families that have lost a loved one.

Valedictorians, Kara Grace Morgan, AHS, and Vontarya Ronquesha McBride, ACEC, spoke to their classmates and guests, reminding them, “We are Anson.”

“Graduates, as we gather here today, I can’t help but think about how fortunate we are,” Morgan said. “The community that surrounds us has accompanied us with support and love as we worked to reach this milestone.”

Morgan also said she credits church, sports and school educators for her success and the success of her classmates

“Success does not always comes with happiness, but happiness is success,” Morgan said.

“If any of you feel the way I do, then I know this day took forever to get here; however, now that it is here, and we are finally finished, our work is still not done,” McBride said. “This is not the end for us, but it is the beginning of the journey, that is the rest of our lives.”

McBride said she sees future problem solvers, risk takers and leaders in her classmates.

“No matter what path we take, we all have the power to change the world, but it is important that we follow our own path,” she added. “As we venture off into our futures, I would like for everyone to know that is it OK to take risks, and failure is sometimes neccessary.”

McBride said failure is something they would all encounter if they go on to accomplish great things, but it will not stop them from reaching success. She also challenged her classmates to commit to achieving goals, and “beat the odds; do numbers; and remain humble.”

There were 27 students of the Anson High School, Anson Early College, and Anson Academy finishing with associate degrees, and 55 with certifications from South Piedmont Community College; with a few obtaining both.

There were also 20 North Carolina Academic Scholars, and 55 honor graduates.

“Graduates, I would like to take a moment for you to do something special,” Freeman said. “I would like for you to salute those who have taught you, nurtured you, loved you, and delighted in your accomplishments; those who cradled you, held you, not realizing the full extent of how much were going to love you, until they held you in their arms.”

He went on to say, “Those folk stood beside you in times of need, supported you in times of celebration, and they’re here today once again; and are your parents, grandparents, and your community.”

The National Anthem was performed by selected members of the AHS Band, under the direction of Matthew Jarrett.

Class of 2019 members presided over the ceremony with Freeman; Battalion Commander Joshua Donell Polk lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Beyonce’ Teakiller Bennett prayed the invocation.

Bennett asked for courage and guidance for she and her classmates as they continue throughout life in their perspective directions.

Anson County Commissioners Ross Streater, Vancine Sturdivant, Jarvis Woodburn, and Lawrence Streater, were also in attendance to celebrate the 2019 graduates. Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid and Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer and their officers were available for security and traffic patrol.

Board of Education members George Truman, Frank Liles, Lisa Davis, Carol Ann Gibson, Mitchell Huntley, Bobbie Little, Gay Lookabill, Beulah Pratt and Mike Turner, were also acknowledged during the ceremony. Freeman also acknowledged the 29 marshalls.

“I would like to thank the parents,” Freeman said. “Without you, we would not have reached the milestone of celebrating with your children, our students, the great accomplishments that they’ve earned.”

He went on to say, “Thank you for being an Anson County community member, who values education, respects education, and who are here for your child and every child in our village. You are appreciated.”

247 graduates receive diplomas