Atrium Health Anson reflects during fifth anniversary

August 16, 2019
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
-

Atrium Health Anson recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Within the past five years, Atrium Health Anson has been recognized at the State and National level for its new and innovative Medical Home Model of Care.

“This model of care focuses on significantly improving the health status of the citizens of Anson County by getting patients to the appropriate level of care, in an efficient and cost-effective manner,” said Ashley Brown, manager, clinical public relations.

Brown also said Atrium Health Anson has reduced unnecessary admissions to the Emergency Department, putting a process in place to serve patients with chronic conditions in a more appropriate setting, such as primary care.

“Last year alone, Atrium Health Anson transitioned about 2,700 of its 15,000 Emergency Department patients to the Medical Home, resulting in improved health outcomes at a lower cost to those patients,” she added.

Brown said other patient care enhancements included increased access to primary care services in Anson County through expanded hours at Carolinas Primary Care, expanding the Inpatient Admission Criteria allowing more patients, as appropriate, to stay in Anson County and avoid being transported out of Anson County to another hospital, new specialist physicians in Atrium Health Anson’s Specialty Clinic space (orthopedics, women’s care, psychiatry, and sleep medicine), virtual capabilities (neurology, stroke, and inpatient hospitalists), and new, state-of-the-art CT, Ultrasound, and Laboratory equipment, to aid new procedures and tests that are now available at Atrium Health Anson.

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record