BRLC hosts camp for Anson, Union and Stanley counties

August 16, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
-

Burnsville Learning & Recreation Center’s Summer Fun Day Camp hosted all ages during its 18-day camp activities.

“Staff and volunteers continued to expand their outreach as they served campers daily,” said Carol Smith, director.

The camp operated four hours a day.

“Fun filled activities for six weeks kept instructors, campers and food preparers busy,” Smith said.

Breakfast was prepared and ready by 9 a.m. daily. Lunch was scheduled daily at noon and closing at 1 p.m. Peggy Davis, Mary Hammond and Margaret Ridenhour were responsible for weekly menu planning and preparing breakfast and lunch daily.

Campers that enrolled came from different parts of Anson County, as well as Union and Stanly counties.

“The Summer Fun Day camp targets those children that are many times, left at home without structured activities during the summer, and little or no planned nutritious meal daily,” she said.

Ages ranged from five-years-old to 16 years. “A few 4-year-olders wanted to come and enjoy the fun activities along with older siblings,” Smith said.

Adults Instructors included Taylor Rorie, a 2019 Honor Graduate of Fayetteville State University; Cathy Carpenter of the Polkton Community; and the Rev. Gregory Tillman, middle school teacher and pastor of McClain Grove Baptist Church. Daily support and assistance was also provided by the older youth and BRLC volunteers.

Hampton B. Allen Liberian Caroline Hightower read to the children every Monday, followed by an arts and crafts session. Angelous Ingram provided inspirational readings, hands-on activities and music for the younger campers weekly.

“Other hands-on crafts activities and continue reading weekly was presented by Beverly Hunt each Tuesdays throughout the camp,” Smith added. “Camp was filled with learning exploring, building relationships and teachable moments daily.”

Mary Watkins of Oakboro, Pastor Patrick Ledford of Hopewell U.M. Church, Nelson Jackson and Gregory Tillman all presented days of motivational and inspirational teaching during the course of the program.

“Each week campers looked forward to their exploration field trips which included a tour of the Anson County Government building, tour and visit of the Rail Road museum, enjoyed ‘Panda 2’ at Eastgate Movie Theater, roller skating, exploring nature in the park and swimming at Little’s Park,” she said.

Smith added that she sends special thanks to Brenda Benton, Nathan Sikes, Marshal Caple, Treamenda Caple, Delma Ingram, Lizzie Lee, Joyce Ledbetter, Michelle Giddings, Alton Jackson, Vinnie Daniels, Jeremy Sikes, Madison Andino, Angie Veronica, Caroline Veronica, Caleb Williamson and Maurice Caple for their volunteer help during the course of the Summer Fun Day Camp.

“Volunteer support is a vital part of all that BRLC does,” Smith said. All campers had the opportunity to stand and share their most memorable moment during camp. “Campers were given activities items to carry home to enjoy throughout the rest of the summer,” Smith said. “With the support of friends and neighbors, more 35 plus children were able to attend Burnsville Summer Fun Day Camp.”

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Camp.jpg
Served youth from Anson, Union and Stanley counties

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record