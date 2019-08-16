Anson Extension preps for Ag Expo Fair

Anson Extension is gearing up for the 2019 Anson Ag Expo & Fair.

“The 2019 Anson Ag Expo & Fair is set and planning is underway for another great festival for families to enjoy,” said RoShunda Terry, director.

Family Fall Fest is scheduled for Friday night, Sep. 20, at Circle G Arena in Lilesville.

“Mark your calendars to come by, and better yet, participate,” Terry said.

The Anson Ag Expo & Fair Planning Committee has planned an evening of fun, food and games for the whole family to enjoy. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude around 8 p.m.

“Plan to enjoy a fun night for everybody,” she said.

Carnival type games will be available for children underneath the shelter and prizes will be given for participation.

Older youth will enjoy relay style games set up in the shelter area. Traditional fall fair games are planned, including Dizzy Bat, Egg Toss, Tug-O-War Race and more. Games will wrap up around 7:30 p.m., and music for everyone to enjoy will begin in the shelter.

The Cupbearer and The Hog N Dog will be set up for the evening offering food truck fare and drinks. In addition, complimentary popcorn and snow cones will be offered for children and adults.

For those interested in the Ag Fair, it will also be on display on Saturday at the Cooperative Extension Center in Wadesboro from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Complete event information is available on the web at anson.ces.ncsu.edu and Facebook, under 2019 Anson Ag Expo & Fair. Like that page to receive event updates and be on the lookout for more postings.

“Celebrate agriculture in Anson,” Terry said.

