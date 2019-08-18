BRLC food pantry open Saturday

August 18, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Burnsville Learning and Recreation Center will distribute USDA food on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Recipients are asked to fill the parking lot first, and not to arrive before noon. Children are not allowed during this time. Burnsville’s Fire & Rescue have made their parking area available for the overflow.

If you have not registered with BRLC Emergency Pantry, please bring a copy of your proof of income to leave with BRLC Pantry’s registration clerk. Anson County families that receives federal food assistant automatically qualify.

The U.S. Department of USDA prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants on the bases of race, color ,national origin, age, disability, sex gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political belief, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department.

For information check www.burnsvillelc.org or call 704-826-8737. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Anson Record