Partnership offers interactive playgroup in new program

August 30, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Anson County Partnership for Children is starting a new program, Proud Parent, to help attendees learn the “how” and “why” of play in two locations.

Proud Parents will be held every Tuesday and Thursday Sept. 17 through Dec.12. Children and parents will attend the sessions together.

“Families will enjoy time together during planned activities targeting child development,” said Alexandra Harrington, ACPC.

Proud Parents will be offered Tuesdays at Abbington Grove Apartments Community Building from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., located at 50 Abbington Grove Circle in Wadesboro. They will meet Thursdays at HOLLA! from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., located at 229 Main Street in Morven.

“Not only is this a fun playtime for families but caregivers will be provided the opportunity to share powerful experiences and memories with newfound friends and build lasting connections,” said Tracy Harrington, ACPC. “Parenting is hard in this fast-paced, ever-changing world.”

She went on to say, “Support is vital for parents.”

Lunch will be provided for those in attendance.

Proud Parent is a family support program that combines Circle of Security and Kaleidoscope Play and Learn.

“These programs combined, present an opportunity to learn about positive parent-child interaction and practice the skills in a safe space,” Katie Sewell said. “The sessions will help parents understand the importance of play, in addition to building a positive and secure connection with their children.”

She went on to say, “Parents learn not only the ‘why’ of play, but also the ‘how.’”

Proud Parents applications are available for caregivers that reside in Anson County. Applications are located at the Partnership and online at www.ansonchildren.org. Proud Parents applications will be due to the Partnership by Wednesday, Sept. 11. For further information, please contact Sewell at (704)694-4036 or email at katie.sewell@ansonchildren.org.

The Anson County Partnership for Children is a non-profit public/private organization formed in 1996 in response to the North Carolina Smart Start initiative. The Partnership’s mission is “helping to make Anson County a better place to be a child and to raise a child.” For more information, contact the Partnership at 704-694-4036 or visit the Partnership’s website at www.ansonchildren.org. This program was made possible by Tim and Betsy McAlister Groves Charitable Fund.

