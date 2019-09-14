Parks & Rec fall soccer registration open

By: The Anson Record

Fall soccer registration is open at Anson County Parks & Recreation, with micro soccer available for children ages 3 through 5; youth soccer is available for grades K-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9 and 10-12.

Parents and guardians may come to Parks & Recreation office, located at 845 Airport Rd. Wadesboro, to register Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. or www.co.anson.nc.us and fill out a registration form and send it by email/text.

Any questions, contact Jeff Waisner at 704-695-2550 or Jwaisner@co.anson.nc.us, Wendell Small at 704-695-2782 or Wsmall@co.anson.nc.us, and Allen Jackson II at 704-694-5751 or Ajackson@co.anson.nc.us.

