Senior-parent financial workshop will be held at the Anson High School media center Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Information will be provided on college applications, financial aid, scholarships and other senior year information for all high schools in Anson County.

There will be a representative from CFNC here as well.

According to the press release, this workshop will answer almost all questions as students prepare for next steps after graduation.

All seniors that plans to apply to college are encouraged to have someone present to represent them at the workshop.