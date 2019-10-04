Dana Thomas receives statewide public health award

October 4, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record


Anson County native and Public Health Nursing Supervisor Dana Thomas received the statewide award of 100 Distinguished Public Health Nurses in North Carolina.

She is also celebrating 18 years served at the Anson County Health Department.

The award was given as part of the 100 years of the Office of Public Health Nursing centennial celebrations.

“Dana Thomas is the epitome of a Public Health Nursing Supervisor,” said Health Director Dr. Fred Thompson. “She has served her profession, her community, and the Health Department with honor and distinction for 18 years, including the last 8 years as the Nursing Supervisor.”

Thompson went on to say that “Being selected for this award is a tremendous distinction for Dana, as it will be given only once as part of the 100 Years of the Office of Public Health Nursing in NC celebrations.”

Thomas received her award at the 100 Distinguished Public Health Nurses awards luncheon at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro on Sept. 24th. Each Distinguished Public Health Nurse received a certificate and celebratory trophy while being honored on stage during the luncheon.

Thomas graduated from Anson Senior High in 1997 and received her nursing degree from Richmond Community College in 2000.

“Nothing worth having comes easy,” Thomas said, adding it as her favorite quote. Thomas resides with her husband Bryan and their three children in Wadesboro.

North Carolina’s Chief of Public Health Nurse, Phyllis Rocco said that the The100 Distinguished Public Health Nurses reflect the high standards of practice displayed by North Carolina’s dedicated public health nurses.

“The recipients demonstrated noteworthy evidence of innovation, collaboration, community centered care, and professionalism in their work setting,” Rocco said, when announcing award recipients. “Being selected demonstrates that these nurses stand out as leaders in North Carolina’s public health workforce.”

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Dana-Thomas-Award-2019.jpg

