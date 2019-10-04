Dana Thomas receives statewide public health award

Until 1961, when Columbia released King of the Delta Blues Singers, virtually no one even knew the name Robert Johnson. More than 20 years after his death, the guitarist’s 16 recordings in the Columbia collection brought him world fame, as well as the legend of the Crossroad Blues.

Crossroads, at night, are thought to be places where strange things happen; some people believe they become bargaining places where one can sell his soul for fame. Robert Johnson is considered by some to have made that bargain. Though the evidence of the actual crossroad bargain is scant, the evidence of Johnson’s ineptitude as a young guitarist, and his miraculous conversion to one of the five most influential guitarists in blues music is not.

In the early 1930s, the 19-year-old Johnson and his buddy Willie Brown walked down a dirt road to meet Son House, the famous blues singer who had recently moved to Robinsonville, Mississippi.

When they began playing, Robert kept a close eye on the master, whose bare fingers danced all over a shiny metal National guitar as he wailed. Willie backed him up on guitar; Robert blew chords on the harp.

When the guitarists took a break, Robert picked up Willie’s flat top to play.

“That boy ain’t too much on the guitar, is he?” said Son.

“Naw,” Willie replied. “Everybody tries to keep him away from one.”

“Sounds like a dying shoat in a hailstorm,” Son said. He walked over to Robert. “Give me that guitar, boy,” he said. “You hurting my ears. “

“You had better stick to your harp, Bobby,” Willie whispered . “Don’t — Son may quit us. We need the work.”

So Robert stuck to harp, as they played on street corners, in front of barber shops in the day time, and in the juke joints at night — until he saved up enough money to buy his own beat-up Stella. One day in the middle of a set, he just shoved his harp in his pocket, pulled his share out of the hat, and walked away, first to the pawn shop to pay the balance he owed on his Stella guitar — and then to shoulder his guitar and disappear.

He stayed in the company of an Ike Zimmerman, for a time. Zimmerman gave Robert guitar lessons behind a small Missionary Baptist Church after dark, where they sat on adjacent gravestones. At other times Ike and Robert must have traveled to street corners, barber shops, and juke joints to make money. It is not clear how much time Robert spent as Ike’s student, but the conjectures range from a couple of months to a couple of years.

If Johnson did indeed go to a crossroads, he must have done so after he left Ike. The location of the tryst is not known, but the most popular claimant is Clarkdale, Mississippi.

But when Robert Johnson came to play with Son and Willie again, he was a different musician altogether. They watched in open-mouth awe as he played intricate bass lines with his thumb pick, and lead and harmony notes with his fingers. And he could wail a tune like no one they had ever heard.

“How did he get so good, so fast?” they wondered.

I know of no musician claiming a Faustian bargain with the devil who has as much verifiable evidence as Robert Johnson— of his ineptitude before the experience, and his absolute mastery afterward. Crossroad Blues, recorded in May 1937, is thought to concern that bargain. The following verse provides the eerie atmosphere:

Standing at the crossroad babe … rising sun going down

Standing at the crossroad babe … eee eee eee, rising sun going down

I believe to my soul now . poor Bob is sinking down.

In another verse he warns his musician buddy about the “crossroad blues:”

You can run, you can run … tell my friend Willie Brown

You can run, you can run … tell my friend Willie Brown

That I got the crossroad blues this morningLord … babe, I’m sinking down.

In the very beginning verse of the song, he asks God’s forgiveness for a serious misdeed:

I went down to the crossroad … fell down on my knees

I went to the crossroad … fell down on my knees

Asked the Lord above “Have mercy now … save poor Bob if you please.”

After he presented himself to Son and Willie, Robert Johnson became a regional success, one of his records selling 5000 copies. He also became a ladies‘ man, who claimed that he could pick out the woman he would go home with, then charm her into submission from where he stood. The romances continued for perhaps 5 or 6 years, before he was successfully resisted.

Playing at a Juke joint attached to a store near Greenwood, Mississippi , Robert concentrated his attentions on the owner’s wife, but did not go home with her. This went on for some time. Then one night someone from the dance floor handed him a drink, perhaps from a mason jar. A fellow musician took it, whispering, ”Robert, don’t ever take a drink from someone you don’t know.”

Robert snatched the drink back. “I’ll drink what I want to,” he said, and gulped the liquid down.

He began singing again, but soon fell to the floor. His friends dragged him out, and found a place for him to lie down, but it took three agonizing days for him to die. There was no autopsy, so no one knows what was in the drink. Later, the owner of the Juke is said to have admitted he poisoned the singer.

Just as the crossroads had numerous possible locations, so did Johnson’s graves, until the wife of the grave digger said Johnson was buried on Aug. 16, 1938, in the cemetery of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist church, near Greenwood. His death certificate said Robert Johnson was 27 years old.

In 2003 King of the Delta Blues Singers, which collected 16 of his recordings, ranked No. 27 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. In 2007 Mojo magazine listed this album as No. 6 of 200 Records which Changed the World.

In 2008, 70 years after he died, the man who “wasn’t too much on guitar” was ranked fifth in Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

I hope he never went to the Crossroads.

Leon Smith is a storyteller and regular contributor to The Anson Record.