Shavonda Garris crowned queen of the 2019 Debutante Cotillion

Shavonda Garris, daughter of Javonda Garris and Mr. and Mrs. James Richardson, was crowned queen of the 2019-20 Debutante Cotillion of Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority, Inc.
The theme “Dream it Possible” was orchestrated by chairpersons Sharon Knotts and Iris Tillman.
Other awards were presented to Garris for Miss Congeniality and Talent, Ja’Kira Brown for Citizenship, Ashley Jarrell for Scrapbook, and Angel King for Fashion.
“After more than six months of workshops on issues that included money management, communication, etiquette, charm and poise, and many hours of community service projects, the Ingram Room of the Lockhart Taylor Center was transformed into the setting for the 2019 Debutante Cotillion,” said Juanita Webster.
Family and friends of the debutantes were entertained by the debutantes and escorts with an array of precise dances. The Masters of Ceremony were Mr. and Mrs. John Montgomery. The entertainment was presented by the Latest Edition.
Marlene Richardson was the dance choreographer. Leon Gatewood provided the music and Joseph David, III was the pianist. The Grand Finale March was led by Mr. and Mrs. Landric Reid.
Last Year’s Queen, Erica Hatcher returned to crown the queen. Her escort was Robert Crump. The Crown Bearers were Shamil Sellers and Ezra Lindsey.
Garris is a junior at Anson Senior High School. She serves as an officer in the JROTC, and has served as a cheerleader for Anson County Schools for more than seven years. She plans to attend UNC Charlotte to become an IT technician. She is a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Wadesboro. Her escort was Ronald Capel, Jr. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Capel. Brenda Broadway was her sponsor.
The first runner up, first attendant, was Saliyah Crawford; the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Crawford. She is a senior at the Anson High School, and has been a member of the Color Guard Team since the ninth grade. She also assists the school’s athletic trainer. She attends Lindsey Chapel Holiness Church where she is a member of the praise team. After high school, she plans to attend the college of her choice. Her escort was J’Nyus Davis; the son of Sherlise Clark. Her sponsor was Carolyn James.
The second runner up, second attendant, was Wadesboro native, Angel Danielle King; daughter of Elandras (& Jerome) Baker and Ray (& Sabrina) King. She was a senior at Hampton High School in Hampton, Virginia. King is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alton Tillman, and a member of The Church of God of Prophecy, Morven, where she serves on the Children’s Ministry Staff, the choir, and Youth Ministry. She plans to continue her education, pursuing a career in film production. Her escort was Heszikiyah Miller; the son of Kerry Miller. Her sponsor was Iris Tillman.
“The Honor Court was comprised of five beautiful young ladies,” Webster said.
Ashley Jarrell, the daughter of Sherri Knotts and Billy Jarrell, and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Knotts. She recently graduated from Independence High School in Charlotte. She attends Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlotte, where she is the president of the North Carolina Youth Counsel. She dances with the church dance team and will attend East Carolina University. Her escort was Keyshawn Daniels. Sharon Knotts was her sponsor.
Jordyn Kiser is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Kiser, and a graduate of Anson County Early College. She will attend North Carolina A&T State University. Angel Lopez-Vazquez was her escort; the son of Mr. and Mrs. Miguel Lopez-Vazquez. Her sponsor was Donna McNair.
Jasmine Parker is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Parker, and a junior at Anson Senior High School. She plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University to become a registered nurse. Her escort was Adwyn Gaddy; the son of Sherlise Clark. Kim Nesbitt was her sponsor.
Ja’Kira Brown is a senior at Anson High School, and the daughter of Ms. Saquaninca Brown and Timothy Marshall, Sr. Brown is a member of the JROTC Program, and attends Pee Dee Church of Deliverance where she sings in the choir and is on the praise and worship team. Her escort was Tristan Rivers; the son of Latricia Ratliff and the late Montiel Rivers. She plans to join the United States Army. Her sponsor was Marlene Richardson.
Brooklyn Banks is a junior at Anson Senior High School, and the daughter of Terita Chapman. Banks plans to become a cosmetologist. Her escort was Theodore Castro; the son Cherie Bennett and Leonardo Castro. Her sponsor was Juanita Webster.
Sorority members are Shirley Allen, Kim Baldwin, Brenda Broadway, Allyne Hatcher, Carolyn James, Sharon Knotts, Judy Little, Cheryl McLeod, Donna McNair, Mary Neal, Kim Richardson Nesbitt, Marlene Richardson, Miranda Richardson, Carolyn Rosebud, Hester Spencer, Shirley Streater, Iris Tillman and Juanita Webster.