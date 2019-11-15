Partnership to offer selfies with Santa

November 15, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Anson County Partnership for Children is inviting children of all ages to participate in Selfie with Santa on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Santa will be waiting for selfie seekers between 3 to 4 p.m., and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Wadesboro.

There will be time before and after the parade for children to visit Santa, write their wish list, and pick out a winter-themed book. Santa’s elves will also be available to take pictures for families. Pictures of the event will be posted on the Partnership’s social media platforms.

Visit the Partnership’s website and follow the Partnership on Facebook and Instagram. Following the visit, Santa will mail a special letter to all the children. This event is free to the public.

Anson County Partnership for Children is a non-profit public/private organization that was formed in 1996 in response to the North Carolina Smart Start initiative. The Partnership is responsible for developing collaborative strategies to meet the unique needs of children and families in Anson County, focusing on Child Care, Health, Literacy and Family Support. For more information, contact Literacy and Community Outreach Coordinator, Alexandra Harrington at 704-694-4036, www.ansonchildren.org.

