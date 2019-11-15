A top 125 company

November 15, 2019 Anson Record News 0
-

Contributed photo

Hornwood, Inc. makes No. 122 out of the Business North Carolina’s Annual Top 125 Private Companies. Founded in 1946 by Ken Horne and Fred Wood, Hornwood is a service-oriented, solution based vertical manufacturer of warp and circular knitted fabrics. Hornwood’s manufacturing processes include warping, knitting, dyeing, finishing, face finishing, and inspection, along with a fully functional color development and physical testing lab. Hornwood thrives on driving innovation and creating value for all customers.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hornwood.jpg