NETC Theatre Department presents first production, “A Christmas Carol”

November 23, 2019 Anson Record News
By: Staff report
Northeastern Technical College Theatre Department held its production of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” on Thursday.

The production featured NETC students and employees, along with special guests appearing from the community. The performance took place at Theatre On The Yard, downtown Cheraw. The play is the first-ever production presented by the NETC Theatre Department since its inception.

“A Christmas Carol” is the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserable elderly man who was visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. By the end of the play, Scrooge’s heart softened, and he transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

Not only was the production a first for NETC, but it was also the first time many of the cast stepped on the stage, including the lead Colby Quick, who played Scrooge. “As a singer and musician, I often perform in front of audiences, but this is the first time I tried acting,” Quick said. “The experience was great, and it won’t be my last.”

Lisa Morman, NETC Theatre Instructor, directed the production. She enjoyed working with the cast and helping them learn and grow as they rehearsed and prepared for the show. “This is the first of many productions we plan to present,” Morman said. She encourages everyone to continue to support the NETC Theatre Department as it continues to grow.

This was a community effort. Wadesboro Lumber & Barnes, Wadesboro NC, Quality Renovations, Polkton NC, Hunt Construction Patrick SC, and Florence Little Theatre, Florence SC, donated materials and services to help make NETC’s first production a success.

For More Information about the NETC Theatre Department and how to attend or be a part of the next production, call (843) 921-6900 for more information.

