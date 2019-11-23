NETC expands conferencing reach with Zoom services

November 23, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
-

Northeastern Technical College has selected Zoom as its new conferencing platform. Zoom is now available for students, faculty, and staff.

Jonathan Christian-Hodges, NETC PBI project director, introduced the platform to the college. He shared information about how his department already utilizes Zoom features to provide services to their cohorts.

“PBI and TRIO tutors use Zoom for remote tutoring. We’ve also used Zoom for workshops, advising, and staff meetings,” Christian-Hodges said. “The possibilities are endless.”

Zoom provides remote conferencing services using cloud computing. The technology offers communications software that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration.

A device and internet access is required to take advantage of the service. No wires, cords, remote controls, or additional equipment are needed. NETC will utilize resources and hardware it already has, to expand its capabilities and educational offerings.

Zoom helps universities and schools improve student outcomes with secure video communication services for hybrid classrooms, office hours, administrative meetings, and more.

Accessibility for learners is a priority for NETC. When students can interact and engage in opportunities wherever they are, it helps them find success on their journey. Zoom is a tool that increases student’s access to education.

For information about the services and opportunities available at NETC, call 843-921-6900. Start your adventure!

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Jonathan-Hodges-Zoom-Presentation.jpg

The Anson Record