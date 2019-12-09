Incumbents want their seats back, some are challenged

By: Chrles Wood - Staff writer
WADESBORO — Another election season is underway in Anson County and a number of seats on the Board of Commissioners, Board of Education and Register of Deeds are up for grabs. As of Friday, many of these candidates are currently running unopposed in their respective districts.

The filing season runs through Dec. 20. at noon.

The Anson County Board of Commissioners have six people vying for four seats:

— In District 1, challenger Kayesha Nivens is running against incumbent Bobby Sikes.

— In District 3, challenger Robert Mims is running against incumbent Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Streater.

— Incumbent Vice Chair Jarvis T. Woodburn is running unopposed in District 6.

— Incumbent Harold Smith is so far unopposed in District 7.

The incumbents in the Anson County Board of Education are all currently running unopposed. That includes Mike Turner from District 1, Beulah Pratt from District 3, Vice Chairperson Frank Liles from District 6, Carol Ann Gibson from District 7, and Board of Education-At Large candidate Marilyn Bennett.

Incumbent Greg L. Eudy will be challenged by Dannie Montgomery for Anson County Register of Deeds.

Bennett has no listed political affiliation while every other candidates for the Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, and Register of Deeds are all registered Democrats.

