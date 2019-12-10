Monday’s weekly bridge results

December 10, 2019 Anson Record News 0

LAURINBURG — The Bridge-At-The-Village group met Monday for the Enhanced Club Championship at Scotia Village in Laurinburg under the direction of Brian Potter.

The results were:

1. Joanne Martin and Ann Buie

2. Jim and Gail Lockamy

3. Eloise Carter and Locke MacDonald

The club regularly meets from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays in the Scotia Village Cafe, 2200 Elm Ave. in Laurinburg. The cost is $5 per player.

Note: The annual meeting and Christmas Party will be held Monday at 5 p.m.