WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries is the home of the Anson County Toys for Tots campaign. Inside, volunteers are working around the clock to help provide Christmas presents, decorations and hope to families in need.

Originating in Los Angeles, Toys for Tots was founded in 1947 by United States Marine Corps Reservist Bill Hendricks and his wife Diane. Since then, Toys for Tots have distributed 566 million toys to 258 million children. Their mission is, “to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.”

Every child can receive two gifts ranging from baby dolls and basketballs to board games and chemistry sets.

“We promote reading,” said local coordinator Vancine Sturdivent while directing a mother to some chapter books for young children. “In 2009 I used to tutor kids at my house. One child was upset that he wasn’t going to get anything for Christmas so my husband and I picked them out a present. From that one child we went on to providing gifts for 20 kids.”

In addition to her work for Toys for Tots, Sturdivant also runs the non-profit organization Faith Based Center of Hope and is the Anson County Commissioner for District 2.

Someone informed congressman Lawrence “Larry” Webb Kissell, then representative for North Carolina’s 8th congressional district, of Commissioner Sturdivant’s efforts to provide toys for children out of her own pocket. In turn, Congressman Kissell submitted Sturdivant’s name to Toys for Tots.

“I was in the hospital for knee surgery and when I came home I had all these emails from Toys for Tots.” said Commissioner Sturdivant. “I couldn’t fly because of the surgery so my husband had to drive me all the way to the Toys for Tots headquarters in Washington, D.C.”

“They’ve never been to a rural county this small,” said Commissioner Sturdivant.

The Anson County branch of Toys for Tots gave out toys to 1,700 children. That number has risen to over 3,000 each subsequent year.

Sturdivant commented, “The best part is when you see the look on the child’s or parent’s face when they didn’t think they would get anything this year. That’s worth every bit of it.” Volunteer Linda Allen added, “It brings tears to your eyes.”

Attorney at Law Evadne Smith has been volunteering at Toys for Tots since it’s inception.

She had this to say about the Toys for Tots volunteers: “Mrs. Sturdivant and her committee are here everyday from sun up to sun down. She never turns anyone away. She’ll make sure the kids always receive a present.” Smith added, “Linda Allen had a stroke and she’s still here. She shows up everyday with her cane. She’s everybody’s grandmother. Everywhere she goes she seems to adopt more children.”

Those looking to donate can drop off gifts at Harvest Ministries which is located at 1134 E Caswell St, Wadesboro NC. Residents looking to submit applications for gifts or to volunteer can also stop by Harvest Ministries or contact Vancine Sturdivant at 704-848-4412.

Local Toys for Tots promotes reading

By Charles Wood Staff writer