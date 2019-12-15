SCOREBOARD

December 15, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

***

Cox Mill 72

Anson 22

***

Anson 2-10-6-4

Cox Mill 27-22-12-11 — 72

***

Highlights: None reported for Anson.

Records: Anson 3-4, Cox Mill 7-1.

*****

Anson 74

Chesterfield, SC 52

***

Highlights: None reported for Anson

Records: Anson 4-4, Chesterfield 3-3.

*****

Carmel Christian 90

Anson 61

***

Anson 15-14-7-25 — 61

Carmel 23-21-21-25 — 90

***

Highlights: None reported for Anson.

Records: Anson 4-5, Carmel Christian 11-2.

*****

*****

GIRLS BASKETBALL

***

Cox Mill 70

Anson 37

***

Anson 8-14-6-9 — 37

Cox Mill 16-19-25-10 — 70

***

Highlights: None reported for Anson.

Records: Anson 2-4, Cox Mill 3-5.

*****

Anson 43

Chesterfield, SC 27

***

Highlights: None reported for Anson.

*****

Anson at Carmel Christian

***

No score or statistics reported

*****

Note: All scores and statistics as reported to MaxPreps.