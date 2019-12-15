Boys, girls winning streaks get snapped

The Bearcats boys varsity basketball team saw its three-game winning streak rudely snapped early last week, then finished the week 1-1.
Anson traveled to Matthews on Tuesday to face Cox Mill in a non-conference game and got ambushed in the first quarter as the visitors found themselves trailing 27-2 going into the second stanza.
It didn’t get much better. The Chargers used a 22-10 advantage before halftime to carry a 49-12 lead into the intermission.
The Bearcats never could catch fire in the second half, getting outscored 12-6 in the third quarter and 11-4 down the stretch to fall by 50 points, 72-22.
Anson rebounded on Wednesday when it hosted Chesterfield, South Carolina.
The Bearcats managed to cruise to a 22-point win over the visitors, 74-52, in the non-conference tilt.
On Friday, Anson went on the road to take on Carmel Christian in a non-conference game but couldn’t keep up from the start, falling by a 90-61 verdict.
Carmel opened the game with a 23-15 margin in the first quarter before extending the lead with a 21-14 advantage in the second stanza, taking a 44-29 edge into halftime.
The Bearcats were hampered by a stingy Carmel defense in the third quarter, getting held to just seven points en route to a 65-36 hole going into the fourth frame.
The two teams traded 25 points down the stretch as the Cougars sealed the 29-point win.
Anson’s boys, now 4-5 overall, were scheduled to open Rocky River Conference play on Tuesday by hosting Montgomery Central, then break for the holidays before going on the road to face conference foe Mount Pleasant on Jan. 7.
***
Lady Bearcats basketball
***
Anson’s girls varsity basketball team also saw a winning streak stopped last week.
On Tuesday, the Lady Bearcats ran into a tough Cox Mill team and fell behind 16-8 after the first quarter.
The Lady Chargers took the second stanza by a 19-14 margin and carried a 35-22 edge into halftime.
Cox Mill all but put the non-conference tilt away in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors by a 25-6 verdict to carry a 6-28 lead into the final frame.
Cox Mill won the quarter 10-9 to seal the 33-point win.
On Wednesday, the Lady Bearcats got back on the winning side of the ledger with a 43-27 non-conference victory over visiting Chesterfield, South Carolina.
Anson was scheduled to play a non-conference tilt against Carmel Christian on Friday, but no score was reported.
The Lady Bearcats, 3-5 overall, were scheduled to open Rocky River Conference play on Tuesday by hosting Montgomery Central, then have a final non-conference game Friday against either Richmond or Charlotte Christian. After the holiday break, Anson will return to conference play with a road game at Central Academy of Technology & Arts on Jan. 10.