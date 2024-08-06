July 25

LILESVILLE — At 9:05 a.m., deputies arrived at a residence on NC 145 in response to a breaking and entering call. Upon speaking with the victim, deputies learned he was hired to demolish the residence. The victim’s storage trailer, placed on site while completing the demolition, was broken into and an HP two tank John Deer air compressor was stolen from inside, valued at $1,500. The owner of the property informed of the break in, arrived shortly after being alerted to find her storage containers were also broken into. The property owner confirmed to deputies the stolen items include a 65’ Sony TV, valued at $300, and miscellaneous amount of clothes, furs, and Air Jordan shoes, all valued at $100. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 12:26 a.m., deputies responded to Union St. following a report of a stolen license plate, LBL-9317. The victim woke up to find her license plate removed from her vehicle. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to Haileys Ferry Rd. at NC 145 following a report of illegal dumping. The victim reported to deputies someone dumped a collection of household items and several large appliances on their property. The litter-bugs left their mail in the trash they dumped, identifying the trash-dumping pair as Katrina and Ronald Ross. Case is closed by other means.

July 26

LILESVILLE — At 6:50 p.m. deputies responded to Hinson Rd., where they found a victim fed up with their neighbor’s wild hogs visiting their property uninvited. As this is an ongoing issue, the hogs have already required two previous animal control calls. Deputies on scene observed visible damage to the lawn as well as a broken gazing ball caused by the hogs. The case is closed.

LILESVILLE — At 8:31 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 145 in regards to a report of breaking and entering. The victim stated to deputies that their unlocked storage pods, which are located on the property, were broken into twice. The first break-in occurred on July 25. Altogether, identified stolen items include tools valued at $2,900, an ice maker valued at $600, a novelty sign valued at $15, a 36’ Balckstone griddle, a 25,000 watt generator, two 1,000 BTU A/C units, an air compressor, a 20 ft. ladder, and a heat lamp. The case is active.

July 29

WADESBORO — At 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to NC 109 South following a report of breaking and entering. The victim, who was not home, reported to deputies that they could see two white males in their yard, one wearing a hoodie. When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspects took off running in the direction of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Pursuing on foot, deputies lost sight of the suspects behind the church. At the residence, deputies discovered the victim’s back door standing open with several lights in the home turned on. The victim stated to deputies that the home was secure and the lights were off when they left for the day. Securing the residence, deputies discovered the would-be thieves most likely gained entry through an open window. In front of the open window, deputies found an A/C unit which had been removed, lying on the floor in front of the window. The case is active.