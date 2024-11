Ebony Dragon Martial Arts Acadmey student opens SC gym

RICHBURG — Ebony Dragon Martial Arts Academy Competition team is recognizing 66 year-old Lorenzo Hubbard, their oldest student, for his age-defying talent.

He recently competed in the Richburg National Karate Championship in Richburg, SC.

On June 15, Hubbard placed first in his division, receiving his black belt in 2006.