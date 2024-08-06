LILESVILLE — An opportunity for Anson County to have a revenue generating source, largely untouched by man, is currently underway in the woodlands of Lilesville.

Ronnie Barnhill, who owns the 500 acres of untapped resource, has generously donated his land, time and financial backing to his gift to the community – an outdoor recreation center, which close personal friend Bryan Tucker is working with him to make his dream a reality.

“Mr. Barnhill saw a real need in the community for a place where people can go and enjoy themselves right here in Anson. Some commissioners have always said they could see Anson going a different direction, instead of industrial we could look at tourism revenue sources,” Tucker said.

The venue offers over a hundred campsites to choose from, ranging from the primitive, to spots which will soon have water, electric, and sewer capabilities. The 163 acre, completely connected waterway wraps around the property, well stocked with fish and perfect for kayaking. Barnhill and Tucker have undertaken quite a project, planning a tourist attraction outdoor adventure park for nature-lovers, fishermen, hikers, and kayakers.

“For now, we will have no swimming because of liability to start. Eventually, we may designate an area of the lake for swimming or put in a splash pad or sand pool,” Tucker said.

Primitive camping starts at $10 and is currently open for rentals. No permanent camping is allowed, though weekly and daily rentals are available. The facility has set a target date for its official opening as mid-October. Additional information on Lilesville’s new outdoor recreation center can be found in Pee Dee Life magazine’s upcoming Fall edition.