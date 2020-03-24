Care packages bring relief, smiles

March 24, 2020 Anson Record News 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
ANSON COUNTY- The Anson County Partnership for Children (ACPC) mobilized to provide educational supplements and food to needy families in Lilesville, Ansonville, Morven, Peachland, Polkton, and Wadesboro who are affected by North Carolina’s school closures.

The ACPC put together 150 Learn at Home bags focusing on 3 to 6-year-old children. These bags included a book, play dough, bubbles, crayons, paper and a few activity ideas for families.

“We know it’s not much,” said Caroline Goins, ACPC Executive Director, who added, “but the intent is to brighten a kid’s day and keep their brain active.”

Approximately 100 of these bags were delivered on March 18 thanks to community partners and staff. In addition to the Learn at Home bags, the ACPC also put together 60 emergency food bags as well. The food bags were also delivered on March 18.

“The families we serve at the Partnership feel like part of our own families,” said Goins. “We celebrate with them when their children learn to walk, tie their shoes and read. Therefore, in times of need, we want to be there too. We feel privileged to be a small part of their lives. I know all community organizations are trying to help out any way they can. Anson County is a community of love and support so I have no doubt people will reach out to help one another.”

Families can call the Partnership at 704-694-4036 for more information.

