Egg hunt goes viral

April 15, 2020 Anson Record News 0
By: By Charles Wood - Charles Wood
-
-

WADESBORO — Businesses and residences alike across Wadesboro displayed eggs made out of household materials, like construction and tissue paper, in their windows as part of the Wadesboro Egg Hunt 2020.

Novant Health X-Ray technician Elizabeth Tucker Presson came up with the idea while hiding eggs with her daughter in her mother’s yard. “I had seen a lady on Facebook post about how her neighborhood was putting up teddy bears and stuffed animals in their windows for people to see,” said Presson. “It just hit, ‘why don’t we do an egg hunt?’ I thought it would be something fun to do.”

Presson created a Facebook page on April 3 for the Egg Hunt and posted, “Calling businesses and citizens to make large Easter eggs from whatever materials you already have and display your egg/eggs in your window. Families can go for walks or rides hunting the eggs. They can post their finds on social media using #wadesboroegghunt2020.”

If possible, Presson wanted participants to make the eggs out of something they already have to avoid going out in public. “We made some at my mom’s house out of an empty Krispy Kreme box,” said Presson. “At our house, we painted on the glass door with some acrylic paint my daughter had and then used some scraps from construction paper for a few of them.”

“The community has really jumped on and it’s taken off a lot more than I expected it to,” said Presson. “There are houses in Ansonville, Lilesville, and just everywhere participating. It’s become something special. I have four kids and they get bored very easily so it has gotten us out of the house. They’re looking for them every time we drive somewhere now.”

If you spot an egg, residents were encouraged to snap a picture and post it to Facebook with the hashtag #Wadesboroegghunt2020. Businesses that have displayed an egg they wish to see posted on the page as well. “This event is giving people something to do while we’re all stuck at home right now,” said Presson.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_HW-Little_cmyk.jpg

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_cover-photo_cmyk.jpg

By Charles Wood

Charles Wood

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com