County Crime Report

April 28
WADESBORO — At 2:53 a.m. deputies responded to Kings Road in Wadesboro following a report of Assault on a female. Anthony Lee Smith, 36, was admitted into the Anson County Jail at 4:07 p.m. and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Assault on a Female. He was given court dates and no bond.
WADESBORO — At 7:59 p.m. David Louis Leak Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence. He was admitted into the Anson County Jail at 9:40 p.m. and held on a written promise to return and given court dates.
April 29
WADESBORO- At 1:24 p.m. Jordan McManus, 20, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. He is being held on charges of First Degree Burglary, Second Degree Kidnapping, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Larceny of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. He is being held on a $75,000 secured bond and given court dates.
MORVEN — At 1:31 p.m. Tebiaus Nyke Melton, 22, was taken into custody on the corner of Martin and Jackson Street in Morven and served warrants for offenses committed in Chesterfield County, S.C.
April 30
WADESBORO — At 4:38 p.m. Latavia Liles, 21, was arrested and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Speeding and one count of Misdemeanor Reckless Driving to Endanger. She was held on an unsecured $500 bond and given court dates.
May 1
MORVEN- At 11:40 p.m. deputies responded to Gatewood MH Park in Morven on following a report of Simple Assault. Jack Kelly Leak, 46, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Simple Assault. He was admitted into the Anson County Jail at 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 2 and held on an unsecured $1,200 bond and given court dates.
May 2
WADESBORO- At 3:18 p.m. Jeffery Thomas Smith, 49, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. He is charged with Communicating Threats and Assault on a Female. Smith was given no bond and court dates.
WADESBORO- At 8:45 p.m. Argie Victoria Garris, 53, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. She is being held on one count of Violation of Protective Order. She was given court dates and no bond.
May 3
WADESBORO- At 3:24 p.m. Aaron Christopher Rogers was admitted to the Anson County Jail and charged with Misdemeanor Larceny. He is being held on a $500 secured bond and given court dates.
MORVEN- At 8:25 p.m. deputies responded to Sandy Ridge Church Road following a report of Injury to Real Property. Wendell Wayne Watts, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana. He is being held on a secured $1,000 bond and given court dates.