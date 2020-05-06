Historical Society ‘never been so busy’

May 6, 2020 Anson Record News 0
By: By Steve Bailey - Anson County Historical Society

I continue to work every day at the Historical Society Office. Even though our research room and museums have been closed off to the public for over four weeks, that has not stopped folks that live all over the United States from calling here to ask me to mail photocopies of documents to them.

I have never been so busy. In the past two weeks we have acquired four new members from Texas, California, Missouri, and North Carolina. I’m expecting five new membership checks in the mail in the next few days. I have sold and mailed out 11 copies of Mary Medley’s History of Anson County NC 1750-1976 to a lady in Connecticut, a lady in Missouri, two ladies in California, a lady in Tennessee, two gentlemen in Texas, a gentleman in Virginia, and three copies within North Carolina, so our post office sees me twice a day as I take the various packages over to ship off to our happy patrons and members.

When Mary Medley’s book arrived in Texas, that gentleman read all 400 pages within eight hours. He must have been hungry for our local history. I love my job.

By Steve Bailey

Anson County Historical Society

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471