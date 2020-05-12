Funds available for local food banks

May 12, 2020 Anson Record News 0

ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Emergency Food and Shelter Program has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program and supplemental funds under the Coronovirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) ACT.

Anson County Emergency Food and Shelter Program has been chosen to receive $9,926 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs (EFSP) and $14,152 to respond to the COVID-19 impact on communities in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.

The EFSP Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The EFSP Local Board, comprised of representatives from the County of Anson, Anson United Way, local chapter of American Red Cross, Anson County Domestic Violence, Homes for Hope, area church organizations, ministerial associations, homeless shelter(s), and other organizations will determine how the funds awarded to Anson County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Anson County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Anson Crisis Ministry, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Feed My Lambs, and South Anson Community Outreach Ministry. These agencies were responsible for providing food and hot meals.

Qualifying (private voluntary or public) agencies are encouraged to submit an application as soon as possible to Lula Jackson, Local Board Chair, Anson County Department of Social Services, 118 North Washington Street, Wadesboro, NC 28170, ljackson@anson.co.nc.us, (704) 694-9351. Applications can be faxed (704-694-1608) or emailed. The application deadline is May 21, 2020.

For the Anson Record