August 16, 2023
HAMLET — Sarah Goodwin Sheperd was born and raised in Richmond County. A hard worker, mother, and wife; in 2018 an unexpected medical emergency befell her family.
August 16, 2023
ELLERBE — Richmond County 4-H invites you to attend the 4-H Regional Shooting Sports Tournament this Saturday, August 19 at Millstone 4-H Camp and the Lentz Range, both in Ellerbe, beginning at 8:00 a.m.
August 16, 2023
HAMLET — “One more bag in the hole and Jamie Graham will be a two-time champion,” exclaimed the ESPN announcer.
August 16, 2023
August 15, 2023
Although the N.C. Supreme Court banned video sweepstakes machines in February 2022, some businesses in Robeson County continue to operate the illegal gambling devices.
August 15, 2023
After 43 years in business, I’ve learned a lot about developing ideas, creating plans and executing — which is why I and other business people are concerned about our state budget and its impact on Medicaid expansion.
August 14, 2023
Residents of Moore County are discouraged and perplexed by the lack of information relative to the disappearance of our friend and sister, Allisha Watts.
August 14, 2023
ELLERBE — The inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe was a hit.
August 14, 2023
Major Charlie Little, a beloved member of our community, dedicated 30 years of his life to the Anson County Sheriff’s Department and served in other ways within his community.
August 14, 2023
Several times through the years, I have been asked, “What books do you recommend that I read?” And the question is one that makes me happy since it means that someone already understands how important it is to read. Books, as I love to put it, are the ultimate brain food, and Christians especially should never fear to feed their brains since God gave us those brains to start with.
August 14, 2023
WADESBORO — “Part of the vision the Lord gave us is to open a restaurant,” shared Mike Chambers.
August 14, 2023
WADESBORO — This year’s Summer Baking Camp, held at the City Reach Community Center, averaged about twenty participants each day.