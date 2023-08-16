Despite state budget delay, Governor Roy Cooper lauds Medicaid expansion on trip to Hamlet HAMLET — Sarah Goodwin Sheperd was born and raised in Richmond County. A hard worker, mother, and wife; in 2018 an unexpected medical emergency befell her family.

4-H shooting sportsmen aim for state ELLERBE — Richmond County 4-H invites you to attend the 4-H Regional Shooting Sports Tournament this Saturday, August 19 at Millstone 4-H Camp and the Lentz Range, both in Ellerbe, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Hamlet resident wins second Cornhole world championship HAMLET — “One more bag in the hole and Jamie Graham will be a two-time champion,” exclaimed the ESPN announcer.

Gambling machines in operation in Robeson County Although the N.C. Supreme Court banned video sweepstakes machines in February 2022, some businesses in Robeson County continue to operate the illegal gambling devices.

Gene McLaurin | Medicaid expansion is imperative After 43 years in business, I’ve learned a lot about developing ideas, creating plans and executing — which is why I and other business people are concerned about our state budget and its impact on Medicaid expansion.

Letter to the Editor | Assistance in finding Allisha Watts Residents of Moore County are discouraged and perplexed by the lack of information relative to the disappearance of our friend and sister, Allisha Watts.

Celebrating the legacy of Andre the Giant ELLERBE — The inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe was a hit.

Remembering Major Charlie Little Major Charlie Little, a beloved member of our community, dedicated 30 years of his life to the Anson County Sheriff’s Department and served in other ways within his community.

Bo Wagner | Books: The ultimate brain food Several times through the years, I have been asked, “What books do you recommend that I read?” And the question is one that makes me happy since it means that someone already understands how important it is to read. Books, as I love to put it, are the ultimate brain food, and Christians especially should never fear to feed their brains since God gave us those brains to start with.

Soul food for the soul WADESBORO — “Part of the vision the Lord gave us is to open a restaurant,” shared Mike Chambers.