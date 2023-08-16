HAMLET — “One more bag in the hole and Jamie Graham will be a two-time champion,” exclaimed the ESPN announcer.

Jamie Graham, a Hamlet-native who recently moved back to the area, seemed unfazed as he was on the precipice of the highest honor that can be achieved in his sport.

Graham, blasting “We Dem Boyz” by Wiz Khalifa on constant repeat for days through his headphones, threw his bag with ease through the hole and became the singles world champion for the second time in the American Cornhole League, the first player to do so in the sport.

“First I give credit to my Lord and savior,” Graham said about his success in a sport that he started playing 10 years ago.

Graham faced a deficit of 19-2 early on in the double elimination contest. He nearly came back that round, but took an early defeat. From that loss, he won 10 consecutive matches, dealing losses to the best the sport has to offer, including the GOAT, Matt Guy.

In the final match, Graham defeated Chris Kingsbury live on ESPN 21-0, the first time that a player was scoreless in a final round. Following the flawless victory, Graham was surrounded by some of his friends that he plays with every Wednesday at the Rockingham Moose Lodge for the Richmond County Cornhole league.

“He puts in the work before the world championship, grinds it out, and goes on one of the most historic runs we’ve ever seen, and he left no doubt,” said the ESPN announcer as the crowd broke into rapturous applause.

At 15, Graham would practice 2-3 hours a day to hone his skills. Graham is the second-winningest player of all time in cornhole, but some difficulties away from the sport, including a recent break-up with his girlfriend, another high-level professional cornhole player, served as an obstacle.

“To see myself forget about all of that and focus on the one goal I had this season,” Graham said. “It was definitely a bit of motivation to show how strong I am. The last round — I told myself going myself in the game, ‘I’m not going to let off the gas.’”

In 2020, Graham won the 2020 American Cornhole League World Singles Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and took home more than $21,000. As a professional, Graham competes in tournaments to build his ranking, and has been rated the No. 1 male in the ACL.

Graham said it’s his mental game that helps keep himself motivated to stay disciplined at the top of his sport. He is entering his fifth year as a professional cornhole player. He now has 19 titles, one behind the all-time leader, Matt Guy.

Now that’s he back in the area, Graham enjoys attending the local cornhole league, which started in early 2022.

“It’s not the same energy as a professional tournament,” Graham said. “I mainly go to see everyone, just to get some throwing in. I try to win, but there’s no pressure there because were throwing and having fun.”

Still, Graham said he gets challenged by some of the great local players around here.

“Never give up on yourself,” Graham said to anyone who is pushing to be the best at their sport. “Always believe that you can win. I tell up and coming players, play the game, and not the name.”

