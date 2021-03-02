Football returns, seniors honored

WADESBORO — Football is back in Anson County as the Bearcats took on Clinton High School for the first game of the season and the first game since 2019.

The Feb. 25 game was also senior night for Anson. Seniors on the team, cheerleaders and band members walked out on the track with escorts while the announcer read a description about each individual.

A special tribute was also given to Malik Byrd, the 16-year-old football player who lost his life in a shooting in January 2020. The football captains walked out holding his jersey. They held up his jersey to midfield during the coin toss.

Although Anson lost 33-27, the Bearcats put up a tough fight against the Dark Horses. Head Coach Ralph Jackson knew it was going to be a difficult game as Clinton is a talented team. Last year, Clinton went to the semi finals in the state playoffs and many of those players returned this season.

“We started out real slow,” Jackson said. “The guys, not a lot of mental mistakes, just the effort wasn’t there (early in the game). It goes back to me as a coach and my coaching staff making sure these guys are prepared…What do you expect? We started Feb. 8.”

In the fourth quarter, the Bearcats turned it around by scoring 14 unanswered points. The team went for two on-side kicks in an attempt to regain possession and cut Clinton’s lead. The first one was successful, pulling the Bearcats within six points. The final attempt with less than 20 seconds left did not go in favor for Anson. Clinton sealed the win with a final kneel.

“I am pleased with the effort,” Jackson said. “I think the guys never quit. I think they got down a little bit, but they didn’t quit. I’m never happy about a loss, but I’ll take this one with a smile because our guys kept fighting.”

Moving forward, Jackson wants to continue working on personnel and focus with the team. Even if players get tired, they must know where they need to be.

The next two games are away — at Goldsboro and Montgomery Central — before the Bearcats returning home on March 19 against Mt. Pleasant.