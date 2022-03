4-H honors youth and volunteer leaders WADESBORO — On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Anson County 4-H hosted its annual 4-H Achievement Night and Volunteer Leaders Appreciation Ceremony. The purpose of this virtually hosted event is to honor and recognize Anson County 4-H’ers for their accomplishments from the previous year as well as the 4-H Volunteer Leaders and 4-H supporters who have given their time and efforts to assist with 4-H programs.

High school announces spring athletic stats WADESBORO — Anson High School released the statistics for athletes in spring sports so far this season.

John Hood | Why numbers matter in political debate RALEIGH — I promise I’m no math geek. So why do my columns about North Carolina politics and public policy so often feature rankings, economic data, or other statistics?

Opinion | Mark Meadows cried voter fraud in the 2020 election, now he’s accused of committing it himself Remember the voter fraud that Republicans were so eager to uncover after the 2020 election? Well, it may have been right under their noses all along.

Las Amigas celebrates 35 years The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. celebrated 35 years of service in February. The organization has been a staple in the Anson County community for decades and continues to develop new partnerships within the county. For this year’s Founder’s Day project, the MCLA partnered with HOPE Resource and Pregnancy Center. For this project, the MCLA provided a monetary donation to HOPE Resource and Pregnancy Center. This project was chaired by Kristen P. Mims and co-chaired by Judy Simon. Pictured from left to right: Joletha Little, Kristen Mims, Rebekah Carpenter, Elizabeth Kersey & Elizabeth Kilgo.

Preservation work upcoming for Pee Dee River bridges ROCKINGHAM — Renovations on the Highway 74 bridge which overlooks the Pee Dee River at the Anson and Richmond County border will start this month.

New Dollar General opens doors WADESBORO —The newest Dollar General has opened in Wadesboro on westbound Highway 74.

Commissioners honor Pee Dee Electric’s contribution to community WADESBORO — The Anson County Commissioners honored Pee Dee Electric at their March meeting, adopting the “Pee Dee Proclamation.”

Masks now optional for Anson students, school staff WADESBORO — During their February meeting, the Anson County Board of Education voted to make masks optional for students and staff starting on March 7, following many school districts’ votes across the state ending mask mandates.

AHS Interact Club inducts new officers WADESBORO — On February 24th, the Anson High School inducted a new board of officers to lead their Rotary International Interact Club.

AEDC to host annual meeting The Anson Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) will convene for their annual meeting and regular bi-monthly meeting on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in Studio A of the Lockhart-Taylor Center, SPCC, at 514 N. Washington St., Wadesboro, NC. The AEDC will elect officers for the coming year, followed directly by their regular meeting to conduct business for the purposes of economic development in the county.