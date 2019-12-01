SCOREBOARD

December 1, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Richmond 73

Anson 27

Anson 10-11-4-2 — 27

Richmond 21-20-20-12 — 73

Highlights: For Anson, Lance Shuler scored 12 points with a three-pointer and had three rebounds; Garrett Manor scored seven points with a three-pointer and had three rebounds; Sam Ingram scored six points and had three rebounds.

Records: Anson 0-1, Richmond 1-0.

Richmond 68

Anson 59

Highlights: None reported for Anson.

Records: Anson 0-2, Richmond 2-0.

Pinecrest 71

Anson 29

Highlights: None reported for Anson.

Record: Anson 0-3, Pinecrest 3-9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Richmond 56

Anson 26

Highlights: None reported for Anson.

Records: Anson 0-1, Richmond 1-0.

Richmond 63

Anson 28

Richmond 12-14-13-24 — 63

Anson 3-8-10-7 — 28

Highlights: None reported for Anson

Records: Anson 0-2, Richmond 2-0.

Pinecrest 59

Anson 29

Anson 11-6-7-5 — 29

Pinecrest 20-5-14-20 — 59

Highlights: None reported for Anson.

Records: Anson 0-3, Pinecrest 2-1.