ANSON COUNTY — This week, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association hosted its first ever Sheriff’s Executive Assistance Institute (SEAI) in Chapel Hill. Lynn Barbee, Sheriff Scott Howell’s executive assistant, attended and graduated from the institute.

SEAI was added to the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association series of Institutes for the first time in 2025 as a resource for sheriffs’ executive assistants across the state. NCSA hosts similar institutes for sheriffs, chief deputies, and jail administrators. The inaugural SEAI was well received with a total of 61 executive assistants in attendance.

During SEAI, Sheriffs’ executive assistants from across North Carolina attended a series of training classes covering topics such as the office of the sheriff, resources of the NCSA, communication, ethics, conflict management, firearms laws, public records laws, and personal resiliency.

The Institute also included panel discussions on what makes an excellent sheriffs’ executive assistant, and line of duty deaths from a sheriff’s perspective.

Executive assistants are an essential member of every sheriff’s office as they directly support not only the sheriff, but the entire sheriff’s office. SEAI was developed to promote the success of sheriffs’ executive assistants by providing training, mentoring, and resources to develop the skills of both new and veteran sheriffs’ executive assistants.

Sheriff Howell commended Lynn’s dedication to her role as executive assistant and her hard work during SEAI.

“I congratulate Lynn for her dedication and hard work this week of training and for graduating from the Sheriffs’ Executive Assistants’ Institute. Lynn has been an integral part of our agency since October 2014 and this training will help her support the sheriff’s office with the highest level of expertise. I look forward to seeing Lynn continue to grow and excel as an executive assistant!”

Commenting on the success of the Institute, North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association

President Sheriff Mike Roberson said, “The inaugural Sheriffs’ Executive Assistants’ Institute was a resounding success. We are so grateful to have been able to host such a large class of professional executive assistants who are so dedicated to their position and strive to better themselves and their sheriff’s office for the benefit of the community. Sheriff Roberson added, “These professionals are integral to the Daily functioning of their Sheriff’s office. Congratulations to our first class of graduates!”