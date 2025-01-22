With the crowd on their feet, Terry and Betty Helms sang the National Anthem

Pictured left to right; Sheriff Scott Howell, Vancine Sturdivant, and Deacon Mark Hammonds. Sheriff Howell read from 1 John 4:7 and Deacon Hammond told the Bible story of Jesus walking on water during his remarks on peace.

New to the Wadesboro Police Department, Officer Nivens (right) felt welcomed and glad to be a part of the day with Sgt. Neely (left)

WADESBORO — The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Unity Prayer Breakfast was held Saturday at the Lockhart-Taylor Center following Wadesboro’s annual Memorial March in honor of the legendary civil rights leader.

According to the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, the themes of this year’s community prayer breakfast were Unity, Love, Peace, End of Poverty, Freedom from Prejudice and Belonging-Social Equity. Area ministers and community leaders were invited to share their thoughts and prayers on scripture and current events.

“It is a real honor to be a part of the Anson and town of Wadesboro’s celebration. I know that as long as we continue to work together we will continue to unify as a community,” says Wadesboro’s Town Manager Wiley Ross Jr. of his first year being a part of the celebrations.

Beloved members of the Anson community, Terry and Betty Helms were honored to be invited to sing at the breakfast.

“It was a real honor for me to be here today. My wife Betty and I are singing the National Anthem today and we feel so honored and blessed,” shared Helms.

Commissioner Priscilla Little Reid said the day is always one filled with emotion for her. “I’m glad to be here and a part of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. I want to keep my platform on him moving forward — equality, democracy, faith, transparency — will determine our circumstance. I pray we can continue to unite and make a difference in our community.”

Following her public comments, Little Reid entreated her fellow commissioners to stand with her, saying, “On behalf of the Anson County Board of Commissioners, we would like to thank you — it is truly an honor to be here today.”

Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn added, “I know we are all striving for unity.”

Wanda Talbert plans to be a life-long member of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. committee and felt honored to be a part of celebrating King’s legacy Saturday.

“I serve on the Martin Luther King Jr, committee and I will always be an active member and supporter. I’m here every year and I hold this day dear to my heart,” said Talbert.

Present for all the day’s festivities, Deputy Chief and Commissioner Robert Mims also shared his gratitude at being able to be a part of the event.

“It is an honor and a blessing to be a part of celebrating the legacy and advocacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Mims.

A common theme among Anson’s pastoral community throughout the breakfast was unity and overcoming evil in the nation and individual communities.

Pastor Michael McLeod prayed that as a county and a nation we will continue to overcome evil with good, just as the Lord instructs in Roman 12:21.

Reverend Ricardo Leak reminded attendees division weakens the collective. “God’s plan is for us to live as one. A house divided cannot stand … How long will we allow hate, bitterness — all forms of bigotry — to divide us?,” asked Leak.

CEO of the HOLLA! Community Development Center, Mr. Leon Gatewood performed with his brothers following the prayer breakfast and was proud of the event’s turnout. “The Anson County community shared the depths of its soul to the public this weekend. From the persistent elders to our amazing youth, we experienced what our community is really like. Dr. Masonya Bennett, the speaker for the MLK program, left us with an excellent blueprint to move forward,” shared Gatewood.

Sponsors for the Unity Prayer Breakfast were Atrium Health, Wendy’s, Burger King, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Harris Chapel AME Zion Church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and White Oak Baptist Church.