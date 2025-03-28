Below are the third nine-weeks honor roll students at Jesus Is Lord Christian School:

FIRST GRADERS – All A’s and B’s

Dallas Hall, Olivia Harrington, Anna Lou Jones, Jakob Mauldin, Charlie Rivers, and Dawson Wilson

SECOND GRADERS – All A’s

Jazelle Watts

SECOND GRADERS – All A’s and B’s

Dillon Allender, Locklyn Brigman, Ariana Emanuel, Josiah Fleming, Elyjah Jordan, and Hayden Palmatier

THIRD GRADERS – All A’s and B’s

Connor Myers, Journey Pegues, and Omari Qadir

FOURTH GRADERS – All A’s

Chance Allen

FOURTH GRADERS – All A’s and B’s

Aubrey Ballard, David Lakey, and Colton Myers

FIFTH GRADERS – All A’s and B’s

Payton Harrington and Izzy Rivers

SIXTH GRADERS – All A’s and B’s

Nathan Davis, Elaina Fleming, and Kevin Nguyen

JUNIOR HIGH – All A’s and B’s

Bella Griggs and Aubree Philipsheck

HIGH SCHOOL – All A’s

Molly Chapman

HIGH SCHOOL – All A’s and B’s

Cali Philipsheck, Kinleigh Skipper, Olivia Emanuel, Jasmine Melton, Cara Davis, Zoey Rivers, and Madison Harpe

