Below are the third nine-weeks honor roll students at Jesus Is Lord Christian School:
FIRST GRADERS – All A’s and B’s
Dallas Hall, Olivia Harrington, Anna Lou Jones, Jakob Mauldin, Charlie Rivers, and Dawson Wilson
SECOND GRADERS – All A’s
Jazelle Watts
SECOND GRADERS – All A’s and B’s
Dillon Allender, Locklyn Brigman, Ariana Emanuel, Josiah Fleming, Elyjah Jordan, and Hayden Palmatier
THIRD GRADERS – All A’s and B’s
Connor Myers, Journey Pegues, and Omari Qadir
FOURTH GRADERS – All A’s
Chance Allen
FOURTH GRADERS – All A’s and B’s
Aubrey Ballard, David Lakey, and Colton Myers
FIFTH GRADERS – All A’s and B’s
Payton Harrington and Izzy Rivers
SIXTH GRADERS – All A’s and B’s
Nathan Davis, Elaina Fleming, and Kevin Nguyen
JUNIOR HIGH – All A’s and B’s
Bella Griggs and Aubree Philipsheck
HIGH SCHOOL – All A’s
Molly Chapman
HIGH SCHOOL – All A’s and B’s
Cali Philipsheck, Kinleigh Skipper, Olivia Emanuel, Jasmine Melton, Cara Davis, Zoey Rivers, and Madison Harpe
Glenda Kimrey