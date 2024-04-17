ANSON — Congratulations to Luke Hyatt on his commitment to Guilford College to continue his academic and football career. Anson High School Athletics hosted a Celebratory College Football Signing Day on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The celebratory football signing day was filled with excitement and pride as Luke officially committed to play football at Guilford College. Friends, family, coaches, teammates, and school staff gathered to celebrate this momentous occasion and show their support for Luke as he pursues his dreams of playing at the collegiate level. Luke’s coach (Landon Allen), teammate (Kendrick Maye), and principal (Chris Stinson) gave speeches, reminiscing on their time together and expressing their excitement for Luke’s future in football. Today’s celebratory football signing day was a memorable event that highlighted Luke’s hard work, dedication, and perseverance. It was a day of joy, pride, and anticipation for the journey ahead as he prepares to take the next step in his football career.
