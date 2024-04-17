Inaugural Athletes Give Back Day a beautifying success ANSON — The first ever “Athletes Give Back Day” proved to be a huge success. Students, athletes, coaches & parents showed up at Anson High School to do beautifying projects for the school like refreshing mulch, picking up trash, cleaning out and planting new shrubs, filling up flower pots, pressure washing sidewalks and pruning/cutting hedges.

Law enforcement and emergency services team up to educate ACH students ANSON — On Thursday, April 18, 2024, members of the Wadesboro Police Department, Wadesboro Fire Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Emergency Management, Anson County EMS, NCSHP, Anson County 911, and Atrium MedCenter Air participated in a simulated crash scene for the students at Anson High School.

Commissioners’ vote to improve courthouse security in 5-2 vote WADESBORO — Back in January, the Anson County Board of Commissioners received a visit from David Baker, the Director of Tax and Revenue Outreach for the Association of County Commissioners, who briefly shared security concerns he noted while conducting a peer review.

Public hearing brings flea market one step closer WADESBORO — On Tuesday, April 16, the Anson County Board of Commissioners began their regularly scheduled meeting with a public hearing to discuss imposing a potential moratorium against flea markets moving into Anson County.

Law enforcement hunt for murder suspect ends in arrest MARSHVILLE — Working in conjunction with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Greensboro Police Department, United States Secret Service, and the Marshville Police Department, the Wadesboro Police Department conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of Dewon Rayquan Hailey at a residence in Marshville, NC.

New middle school contract signing ANSON — In a long anticipated moment for Anson County, Dr. George Truman, Chairperson for the Anson County Board of Education and Superintendent Howard McLean, officially signed the contract to build the new Anson Middle School.

Almost three years later, Felicia Rollins is gone but not forgotten WADESBORO — “I don’t want anyone to forget about her and the five babies she left behind,” pleads Starla Gunn, three years after the murder of her best friend and adopted cousin, Felicia Ann Rollins.

Four arrested in illegal gambling operation LILESVILLE — Working in conjunction with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at the Lilesville Game Room, located at 1522 West Wall St., and also at 100 Fellowship Dr. in Hamlet, regarding illegal gambling, on Friday, April 12.